MINNEAPOLIS — Compared to the first eight quarters of 2020, the Minnesota Vikings offense looked like a well-oiled machine against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Sept. 27.

But when it came down to crunch time, the wheels fell off for Minnesota and Tennessee edged the Vikings 31-30 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Dalvin Cook had a bounce back game, rushing for a career high 181 yards, and rookie Justin Jefferson had a breakout performance, but with 1:44 left and trailing by one, Kirk Cousins was harried and unable to benefit from a roughing the passer penalty to drive the team into field goal range.

The Vikings put themselves in the driver's seat early, taking a 17-9 lead into halftime. Jefferson had 98 of his 175 yards receiving in the first half, taking advantage of single coverage and increased playing time as the team's clear No. 2 receiver.

Derrick Henry fueled the Tennessee comeback, running for 119 and two third-quarter touchdowns. The Titans played a ball control game in the fourth, capping off drives of 10 plays and nine plays with Stephen Gostkowski field goals to close the gap and take a late lead.