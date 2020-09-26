EAGAN, Minn. -- The last time the Vikings faced Tennessee, Titans wide receiver Tajae Sharpe put on a good show. In his first NFL game, the rookie caught seven passes for 76 yards on Sept. 11, 2016.

Four years later, Sharpe will face the Titans as a member of the Vikings. But if he’s going to put on a show Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, much will have to change.

Sharpe left the Titans as a free agent last March to sign a one-year, $1 million deal with the Vikings. In two games, he’s been on the field for just 16 snaps, doesn’t have a catch and only has been targeted once.

“As an offense, we’re still … working things out, trying to find our identity,” Sharpe said Friday. “We have amazing playmakers on this team and on the offensive side of the ball, so I’m just being patient and staying with it (so I’m ready) whenever my opportunity is called to help the team.”

After catching 41 passes for 522 yards as a rookie, Sharpe had a less prominent role in Tennessee’s offense. He missed the 2017 season because of an injury, then had just 51 receptions for 645 yards in 2018 and 2019 combined.

“It’s going to be fun seeing those guys on the other side of the ball, getting a chance to compete against them in an actual game instead of in practice,” Sharpe said. “It’ll be fun to kind of be reunited with those guys. … (The Titans) drafted me, so I have the utmost respect for that organization. It’s a lot of love for everybody over there still.”

Sharpe was taken in the fifth round of the 2016 draft. Those seven catches in that 25-16 home loss to the Vikings remains tied for his highest single-game reception total in the NFL.

Running back duel

Two of the NFL’s top running backs will meet on Sunday.

Tennessee features Derrick Henry, the NFL’s leading rusher last season with 1,540 yards and Dalvin Cook, who was 10th with 1,135 yards despite missing two games and nearly two full halves of two others.

Both have signed lucrative contract extensions. Henry got a four-year, $50 million deal in July and Cook signed a five-year, $63 million extension this month.

In the first two games, Henry, with 56 attempts for 200 yards, has carried the ball more than twice as much as Cook, who has 26 attempts for 113 yards. But Titans coach Mike Vrabel won’t be surprised if that changes for Cook, whose carries were limited in a pair of lopsided losses.

“Fantastic back,” Vrabel said. “I expect we’ll get a heavy dose of him. … He can break it, he can go the distance, he’s good on third down, he’s good at protection, good work in the screen game. … It will be a huge challenge for us.”

Titans mostly healthy

When it comes to key players, the Titans are a lot healthier than the Vikings.

Tennessee will be without two starters on Sunday: receiver A.J. Brown (knee) and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (injured reserve). Minnesota will be missing five: cornerbacks Mike Hughes (neck) and Cameron Dantzler (rib), linebacker Anthony Barr (injured reserve), defensive end Danielle Hunter (injured reserve) and guard Pat Elflein (injured reserve). Barr is out for the season.

The Vikings also listed cornerback Kris Boyd (hamstring) and running back Mike Boone (concussion) as questionable. The Titans listed cornerback Chris Jackson (hamstring) and linebacker Derick Roberson (illness) as out.

No fans, again

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, fans will not be permitted at U.S. Bank on Sunday, same as for their season opener, a 43-34 loss to Green Bay on Sept. 13. The Vikings played in front of fans in last Sunday’s 28-11 loss at Indianapolis, but only 2,500 were admitted.

“(The players) understand the situation now and what it’s going to be like,” head coach Mike Zimmer said. “They have a lot better feeling of what it’s like to play in an empty stadium.”



