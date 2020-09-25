EAGAN, Minn. -- Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill led the NFL last year in passer rating at 117.5, the fourth-best mark in league history. So far this year, he’s even better at 120.7.

That might not bode well on for a Minnesota Vikings defense that will face the Titans (2-0) on Sunday, Sept. 27, at U.S. Bank Stadium without four starters, including their top two cornerbacks.

The Vikings (0-2) on Friday ruled out cornerbacks Mike Hughes and Cameron Dantzler. Hughes suffered a neck injury in last Sunday’s 28-11 loss at Indianapolis, and didn’t practice all week. Dantzler hasn’t practiced or played since suffering a rib injury in the Sept. 13 opener against Green Bay.

The two will join on the sidelines linebacker Anthony Barr, who is out for the season after suffering a shoulder injury against the Colts, and defensive end Danielle Hunter, who is on injured reserve.

“Well, we’ve got a lot of corners on this team,” said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer. “That’s part of the plan all along, to have some extra guys. We’ll be all right.”

Still, it doesn’t help that cornerback Kris Boyd was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. Boyd was limited practice on Thursday and Friday after not being on the injury report Wednesday.

Minnesota’s top two cornerbacks Sunday will be Holton Hill and rookie Jeff Gladney. If he can play, Boyd could be the third.

“I think Kris has done a nice job with the opportunities he’s had to go in,” Zimmer said. “He played a lot in the last game last year (and Chicago), and then he’s done a nice job in training camp.”

With the Vikings low on cornerbacks, a source said Thursday they were expecting to elevate Mark Fields II off the practice squad for Sunday’s game. It would mark the second straight game in which Fields would be elevated.

“Mark is doing a nice job,” Zimmer said.

Zimmer added that he does not believe Hughes’ neck injury is related to the one he suffered last year and that he will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis and is “going to be fine’’ Hughes suffered a neck injury in the 2019 regular-season finale against the Bears and sat out Minnesota’s two playoff games.

In addition to at cornerback, the Vikings also have issues at linebacker. To replace Barr, who underwent surgery Friday to repair a torn right pectoral muscle, Minnesota on Thursday signed veteran linebacker Todd Davis. However, Zimmer gave no indication Friday that Davis is ready to start after just two practices.

“That’d be a lot (to ask),’’ Zimmer said.

Zimmer would not say who will start at linebacker alongside Eric Kendricks and Eric Wilson. The other linebackers on the roster are Ryan Connelly and Hardy Nickerson.

Zimmer does foresee good things for Davis down the road. The seven-year veteran was a starter the past four years with Denver. Vikings offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak was his Broncos head coach from 2015-16.

“He’s an experienced, smart linebacker,’’ Zimmer said. “He’s fast. I’ve been very impressed with him in the short time he’s been here. … (Kubiak) just said he’s a heck of a football player.’’

For now, the Vikings, ranked 29th in the NFL in total defense, have plenty to worry about on that side of the ball. Not only do the Titans having the reigning passer rating leader in Tannehill, they have last year’s top NFL rusher in Derrick Henry.

Henry ran for 1,540 yards last season, an average of 102.7 over the 15 games he played. He’s on a similar pace this season, having rushed for 200 yards on a league-high 56 carries in the first two games.

“There’s no secret at all,’’ said Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo. “We expect more of old school and them feeding it to Derrick Henry and it’s about us stopping them.’’

At least Minnesota’s defenders are getting some advice in their pursuit. Wide receiver Taeje Sharpe was Henry’s teammate on the Titans the previous four seasons.

“I just told these guys you’ve got to gang tackle him, you’ve got to wrap him up,’’ Sharpe said. “Everybody knows how powerful of a back he is, how big and strong he is.’’

At least that did work on Sept. 11, 2016, when Henry faced the Vikings in his first NFL game and had just five carries for three yards in a 25-16 loss at home. That was the last time the teams played. But since then Henry has gotten a lot better and Minnesota’s defense has gotten a lot worse.