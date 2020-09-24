The Minnesota Vikings have been bogged down by injuries at linebacker and cornerback. At least some help has arrived at linebacker.

Minnesota on Thursday signed veteran free agent Todd Davis to a one-year deal. The seven-year veteran was a starter the past four seasons for Denver.

To make room on the roster for Davis, the Vikings placed rookie linebacker Troy Dye on injured reserve with a midfoot sprain suffered in last Sunday’s 28-11 loss at Indianapolis. The Vikings hope he will be miss only the required three weeks.

The big blow in that game was the loss of linebacker Anthony Barr for the season with a torn right pectoral muscle. The four-time Pro Bowl selection was placed Monday on injured reserve.

The Vikings in practice Thursday were without cornerbacks Mike Hughes and Cameron Dantzler, and Kris Boyd was limited with a hamstring injury apparently suffered during the workout. Hughes sustained a neck injury against the Colts and also sat out practice Wednesday. Dantzler suffered a rib injury in the Sept. 13 opener against Green Bay and hasn’t played or practiced since.

If Hughes and Dantzler can’t play Sunday, the Vikings will be down four defensive starters against Tennessee at U.S. Bank Stadium. In addition to Barr, also on injured reserve is defensive end Danielle Hunter. The soonest he could return is Oct. 4 at Houston.

Against the Titans, the Vikings could insert Davis into the starting lineup alongside Eric Kendricks and Eric Wilson with only two practices under his belt. If it’s determined he isn’t ready, other linebackers on the roster are Ryan Connelly and Hardy Nickerson.

Davis, 28, went undrafted in 2014 out of Sacramento State. He played three games in 2014 for New Orleans before being picked up on waivers by the Broncos late that season. He was Denver’s Super Bowl-winning team in 2015 before moving into the starting lineup the next season.

“Todd is a fine player,” said Vikings offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak, who was the Broncos’ head coach from 2015-16. “When I had him in ’15, he was a special teams player for me and a captain for me from that standpoint. The next year he became a starter for me and a really good player. … I think the world of Todd. Great kid.”

Davis led Denver in tackles in three of the past four years. He had 114 in 2018 and 134 in 2019.

Davis is regarded as being strong against the run and not as good in pass protection. So, he could end up being a linebacker who comes out in nickel defense situations.

Davis is in line to replace Barr, who has hurt on a tackle on the next-to-last play of the first quarter against the Colts and left the game for good after one play. Barr wore the defensive headset and called the plays. Co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Adam Zimmer wouldn’t say Thursday whether Kendricks or Wilson will take over that role.

“We’re working through that in practice, and we’ll decide that probably (Friday) in who’s going to do that for the game,’’ Zimmer said.

The Vikings are spending this week making adjustments of not having Barr, who was effective in blitz packages.

“Obviously, Anthony is a great pass rusher,’’ Zimmer said. “Especially when you get him on a back, it’s a great advantage for us. … Eric Wilson can be effective blitzing. …. Eric Kenedricks is a nifty blitzer as well. … We can be creative and use those guys just like we would Anthony.’’

Dye had been regarded as possible replacement for Barr until he had a setback with his foot. He was injured on a second-quarter punt return against the Colts but was able to retun to the game after getting his foot taped. But his foot swelled up on Monday.

Barr and Dye are the latest issues for the Vikings at linebacker. Cameron Smith, on the reserve/non-football injury list, is out for the season due to a heart issue. And Ben Gedeon is on the physically unable to perform list and it’s uncertain if he will be able to play this season.