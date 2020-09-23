MINNEAPOLIS — At 0-2 and with a tough schedule ahead of their Week 7 bye week, the Minnesota Vikings may have their best opportunity to avoid a 0-6 start to the season with the Tennessee Titans coming to town Sunday, Sept. 27.

Here are 5 things to look for in this contest:

Oh Henry

Derrick Henry is the focal point of the Tennessee offense, and he is a bruising runner (standing 6-foot-3, 247 pounds) that could exploit the middle of the Vikings defense. With Michael Pierce opting out, Minnesota hasn't had a run stopper that can control running lanes. Furthermore, depth at linebacker is thin, and safeties Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris are being asked to focus more on the passing game. The team has given up 154.5 rushing yards per game so far, fifth worst in the NFL.

Play-action play calling

Kirk Cousins has been awful in the first two games of 2020; there is no denying it. One way to help him bounce back could be to increase the amount of play-action passing. Offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak is calling play-action pass plays less than half as often as Kevin Stefanski did last year, and that style of play has been one of Cousins' strengths in his time with Minnesota.

Clowning around

The Titans added three-time Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney late in the offseason, and he has logged a heavy workload so far, playing in 81% of Tennessee's defensive snaps. Fellow linebacker Vic Beasley is on track to return from injury, giving coach Mike Vrabel even more flexibility in how and when he deploys his new defensive weapon.

Depleted secondary

Things may be going from bad to worse for the Minnesota secondary, as starting cornerback Mike Hughes (neck) and nickelback Cameron Dantzler (ribs) did not practice Wednesday. Rookie Jeff Gladney did not fare well in his first extended action last week, and the remaining depth at the position is 2020 fifth-round draft pick Harrison Hand and special teams player Kris Boyd. Even if Hughes and Dantzler play Sunday, one slip could expose Minnesota's threadbare cornerback depth.

The man with the dot

With Anthony Barr out for the season, Eric Kendricks will wear the playcalling helmet full time. There was some miscommunication after Barr exited the Colts game, but Kendricks and the coaching staff should have that issue shored up with a week of practice.