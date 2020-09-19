ST. PAUL -- Minnesota will begin its truncated, conference-only 2020 football schedule against Michigan on Oct. 24 at TCF Bank Stadium, one of four scheduled home games this season.

The Big Ten announced the entire conference schedule Saturday morning. The Gophers will play a ninth game on Dec. 19 against a team from the East Division to be determined by where teams finish in their divisions.

The Gophers play rivals Iowa on Nov. 14 at TCF Bank Stadium and Wisconsin on Nov. 28 in Madison.

Special date games, including Fridays, will be determined and announced at a later date. Game times and television will also be announced at a later date.

More details surrounding the Dec. 19 Big Ten Champions Week will be announced by the conference at a later time.





2020 GOPHERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE