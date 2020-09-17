NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Elflein suffered a thumb injury. He will be eligible to return in three weeks, though it’s unclear whether he will be ready at that point.

In addition to Elflein, rookie cornerback Cameron Dantzler missed his second straight practice Thursday after being listed with a rib injury. He wore a hooded sweatshirt on the sideline during the early portion of practice and did not participate in stretching drills.

That is not a good sign for the Vikings, especially considering Dantzler looked lost at times while facing the Green Bay Packers last weekend in his first NFL game. It seems hard to believe coach Mike Zimmer will feel comfortable playing the 22-year-old cornerback against the Colts in Indianapolis on Sunday without any practice.

Cornerback Jeff Gladney and receiver Bisi Johnson participated in full despite being listed with knee injuries.

No pass rush

While the Vikings failed to generate much of a pass rush last weekend, co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson said a lot of that was due to the fact that Rodgers was so quick from snap to throw.

“He got the ball out in 2.3 seconds,” Patterson said. “That was his average time throwing the ball.”

As far as Patterson is concerned, there isn’t much the defensive line can do in that scenario. He added that the coverage needs to be better if someone is getting the ball out that quickly.

“Now don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying every pass was that way,” Patterson said. “There were passes during the game where he held the ball longer than that and we didn’t do a good job of getting there. His average throw took 2.3 seconds, though, and we have to do a better job of making him hold the ball a little bit longer.”

Kubiak takes blame

After the Vikings’ subpar performance offensively — never mind the points and yardage piled in in garbage time in the fourth quarter — veteran offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak took full blame in his first game back calling plays.

“I didn’t do a good enough job,” he said. “I’ve got to be better from that standpoint. I’m proud of the guys for the effort. They played really hard, and I have to continue to get better for them and put them in the right positions. That’s part of the game. You’ve got to sit there and battle and find a way to get it done.”

Iloka signs

In search of depth at safety, the Vikings signed veteran George Iloka, 30, to the practice squad on Thursday morning and he was at practice a few hours later. While he has a history with Zimmer dating back to their time together with the Cincinnati Bengals, it seems unlikely that Iloka would get any playing time without an injury of some sort.