MINNEAPOLIS — After a drubbing like last weekend's, Minnesota fans can only hope their team has gotten the worst out of the way.

The Vikings will look to rebound against Indianapolis. Former Minnesota cornerback Xavier Rhodes is now a Colt, and surely has provided an advanced scouting report on his old teammates.

Here's what to look for in Week 2's Vikings-Colts matchup:

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Rivers

Future hall of fame quarterback Philip Rivers may be with a new team, but his Indianapolis debut was vintage Rivers: A few clever plays en route to more than 350 yards passing, but with a pair of boneheaded interceptions. The good nearly always outweighs the bad with Rivers, but his ability to limit unforced errors against a defense hungry to prove itself will be key.

Shootout?

That said, and if Week 1's Packers performance is any indicator, fans could be in for another high-scoring affair. Minnesota is at its best when the team can grind out the clock while Dalvin Cook shoulders the load, but the Vikings had to abandon the running game late last week because the defense came up with so few stops. If it comes down to Rivers vs. Kirk Cousins in a pass fest, Minnesota could be playing from behind for the second time in as many weeks.

Elflein out

Starting right guard Pat Elflein was placed on the injured reserve Thursday, Sept. 17, leaving a hole in the offensive line. Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner could be in for a big game if lined up against backup Dru Samia or rookie Ezra Cleveland. The run stopper played a big role in San Francisco's dominant defensive line last season, and already made his presence felt with Indianapolis, helping hold Jacksonville to under 100 yards rushing last week.

Pass rush

The highlight reel from the Packers game — well, lowlight reel, if you're a Vikings fan — saw plenty clips of Minnesota cornerbacks getting burned, but you won't be able to find a sack of Aaron Rodgers on that reel. The Vikings failed to register a sack while generating little pressure. A bounceback game from the line, especially new defensive end Yannick Ngokoue, is paramount.

Losing streak

The Vikings face losing their fourth consecutive regular season game, something that has only happened once before in the Mike Zimmer era (2016).