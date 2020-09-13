MINNEAPOLIS — Green Bay took a 22-10 advantage over Minnesota into the locker room at halftime on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Aaron Rodgers threw touchdown passes to Davante Adams and Marquez Valdez-Scantling in the final minute of the half to grow the Packers lead. Two Mason Crosby field goals and a safety sack by Jaire Alexander rounded out the scoring for Green Bay.

Dalvin Cook had the lone Minnesota score on a 1-yard touchdown run. He had just 18 first-half yards.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins 2 of 4 passing attempts —both to Adam Thielen — for 32 yards and threw a late second-quarter interception to Alexander to set up the Valdez-Scantling score.

A Dan Bailey field goal brought Minnesota to within 12 as the half expired.

The game is being played in a largely vacant U.S. Bank Stadium, where fans will not be admitted for at least the team's first two home games.