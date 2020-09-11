ST. PAUL -- As far as the Vikings are concerned, any talk of Aaron Rodgers potentially being in the decline of his career is a false narrative.

They know perhaps more than any team in the NFL what the 36-year-old Rodgers can do. He boasts a 14-8-1 record against the Vikings over the course of his career, which includes a clean sweep last season as the Packers went on to win the NFC North.

That’s enough to keep Vikings coach Mike Zimmer up at night.

“I was watching some tape on him (this week) and some of the plays he makes still take my breath away,” Zimmer said. “It’s kind of like watching Barry Sanders run the football.”

The creativity with which Rodgers plays has long been his calling card. While his arm strength is generational and his accuracy is second to none, his improvisation skills, particularly outside of the pocket, are what make him a lock for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He has a way of putting stress on the defense in a way few quarterbacks can, moving the pocket ever so slightly with a subtle sidestep, or scrambling out of the pocket completely while simultaneously keeping his eyes down the field.

“If he’s able to get out of the pocket, that’s when bad things happen,” Vikings co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson said. “He has the ability to extend plays and make unbelievable throws down the field. We try to do the best job we can as a defense to keep him in the pocket for that reason. That’s a team effort in order to get that done, and that’s always been our approach when we play him.”

That remains the same for the season opener at U.S. Bank Stadium. Kickoff set for noon Sunday. If the Vikings want to have any chance against the Packers, the pass rush has to make Rodgers uncomfortable in the pocket, and everyone in the secondary must keep their head on a swivel if he manages to break away.

Which he inevitably will at some point.

“Every play seems to last a little longer when we play Aaron Rodgers,” safety Harrison Smith said. “Everybody has an internal clock to some degree of how long a play is, and normally it lasts a little longer against him. You might get a little more fatigued. You just can’t relax and think a play is over.”

That becomes even more imperative inside the 20-yard line, according to Zimmer, who has watched helplessly from the sideline more times than he can count.

“He makes his hay in the red zone by moving out of the pocket and buying time for his receivers,,” Zimmer said. “They do an unbelievable job of taking off and either heading back or changing direction, and then he’s able to find them with the great vision he has.”

That’s what he does. That’s what he’s always done. And that’s why Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks doesn’t quite understand the notion that some think Rodgers is in the decline of his career.

“He’s always been the guy who scrambles, gets out of the pocket and creates things with his legs,” Kendricks said. “I think the pieces around him have changed a lot, and him utilizing those pieces is what changes from year to year. We know what we are going to get from him. He’s going to throw the ball well out of the pocket and create plays.”