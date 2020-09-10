EAGAN, Minn. — If the Vikings are worried about the potential prolonged absence of star defensive end Danielle Hunter, they are doing a good job hiding their feelings.

Not only has head coach Mike Zimmer downplayed Hunter’s health situation over the past month, co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson was rather nonchalant Thursday, Sept. 10, when talking about Hunter being placed on injured reserve with what ESPN is reporting as a neck injury.

You would never know that one of the NFL’s best pass rushers is on the shelf for the foreseeable future. After all, just last season the 25-year-old Hunter became youngest player in NFL history to record 50 career sacks.

“We have never panicked around here and we never will,” Patterson said. “It’s not a big deal on my part. It’s not with the players. We just go play and expect the guy that’s going to go in there to play to give us his best effort and play to the best of his ability.”

Which raises the question: So, who steps up for the Vikings?

The obvious answer is the recently acquired Yannick Ngakoue. He arrived in the Twin Cities last week via a blockbuster trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars and has been full steam ahead in learning the new system.

“He’s been outstanding,” Patterson said. “He’s been better than I’ve ever dreamed. He’s come in early. He’s stayed late. He’s got a great hunger for knowledge and wanting to be good, and I’ve been very, very impressed with him.”

In hindsight, it makes sense that the Vikings were so aggressive in acquiring the 25-year-old Ngakoue last week. They likely had an inkling Hunter was headed for the injured reserve list, or at least a potentially prolonged absence, and someone like Ngakoue would provide much-needed insurance; he has 37 1/2 career sacks in the NFL.

While he has gotten comfortable lining up as stand-up defensive end the Jaguars, something he won’t be doing with the Vikings, he is more than capable of rushing the passer no matter how he’s asked to line up.

“That adjustment hasn’t been as difficult,” Patterson said. “Just him understanding how we align and how we play blocks and how we do those kinds of things.”

As much as the Vikings want Ngakoue ready to go for Sunday’s season opener against Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium, they have been careful about how much they put on his plate.

“As the days have gone on, I’ve ramped up more of his reps,” Patterson said. “We didn’t want to get him out there and get him a ton of reps early because he hadn’t done anything. I’ve kind of pushed him a little bit farther each day. We tried to be smart there to make sure we didn’t make a bad decision to have him at risk to get injured.”

All the while, Patterson is molding Ngakoue into the pass rusher he wants him to be.

“You know me,” Patterson said. “I’m changing him. That’s what I’m doing. That’s who I am. I’m not taking away who he is. Don’t get that wrong, OK? The things that are special to his game, we’re going to keep special to his game. Just the things that I see that can add a different element to his game, to make him so much more difficult to block, we’re going to work on those things.”

Meanwhile, fellow defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo also will get a chance to shine in the coming weeks. He was slotted to be a starter before the Vikings traded for Ngakoue, and he has a chance to prove himself with Hunter out.

Not that Patterson expects him to play with a chip on shoulder.

“I think he’ll play like he always plays,” Patterson said. “He’s a football player. It’s part of business, and he’s going to go play hard and he’s going to go play physical and he’s going to go give us everything he’s got, like he’s always done. I don’t think there’s any more added juice to it because we added a new guy.”

And how is Hunter dealing with being injured for the first time in his career?

“He’s the same old Danielle,” Patterson said. “He’s got a smile on his face. Just happy go lucky. He’s good.”