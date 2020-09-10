So much of Sunday will be familiar, with rivals Minnesota and Green Bay playing in their 120th game.

However, there will be no fans in attendance, taking away a home-field advantage acknowledged across the NFL as one of the league's best. How teams adapt during the COVID-altered start to the 2020 season could very well determine the difference between playoffs and disappointment.

Here's what to look for during Week 1's Vikings-Packers matchup:

Much less noise

It won't be completely silent in U.S. Bank Stadium. The NFL has provided teams with a prerecorded loop of crowd sound that can be played at up to 70 decibels — a far cry from the 120 db fever pitch the stadium has reached in the past. This could open up communication for the Green Bay offense, which only stands to benefit a future Hall of Fame quarterback like Aaron Rodgers.

Weakness vs. weakness

Fans across Packers Nation complained when the team drafted quarterback Jordan Love with the 26th pick in the draft. Many wanted to see the team acquire a new target for Rodgers, not his eventual replacement.

Green Bay's receiver depth, or lack thereof, is seen as the team's biggest offensive weakness. Meanwhile, Minnesota gutted its cornerback corps in the offseason, and third-year players Mike Hughes and Holton Hill are the most experienced Vikings at the position. Will a Packers receiver not named Davante Adams step up, or can the new-look secondary hold up on the outside?

No. 99

Minnesota was banking on a big year from it's star defensive end, Danielle Hunter. But with Hunter being placed on injured reserve earlier this week, it will be up to defensive ends Ifeadi Odenigbo and newcomer Yannick Ngakoue to provide the pass rush on the line.

Top running backs

Dalvin Cook was unable to get the contract extension he sought during the offseason, so he will look to drive up his value every time he is on the field. Meanwhile, Aaron Jones had two of his best games of 2019 against the Vikings, rushing for 116 yards at Green Bay during Week 2 and a career-best 154 yards while clinching the NFC North title in Week 16. Both backs seem primed for a big 2020 opener.

Tackling

Without the benefit of preseason games, the NFL is set up for a league-wide struggle at bringing down ball carriers. The team that best executes clean tackling will likely leave Week 1 with a win.