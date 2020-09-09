The unveiling of perhaps the top defensive end duo in the NFL will have to wait.

The Vikings placed defensive end Danielle Hunter on injured reserve Wednesday, meaning he will miss at least the first three games of the season. The Vikings did not disclose his injury, but ESPN reported that Hunter, who hasn’t practiced since Aug. 14, has a neck injury.

Minnesota acquired defensive end Yannick Ngakoue on Aug. 31 from Jacksonville, and he and Hunter had been expected to take the field together for the first time in Sunday’s opener against Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium. Ngakoue made the Pro Bowl in 2017 and Hunter has made it the past two seasons, leading Ngakoue to say last week the two want to be the “best of the best” among NFL defensive ends.

Head coach Mike Zimmer downplayed Hunter’s injury during training camp, saying he had a “little tweak.’’ On their first injury report of the season, the Vikings on Wednesday listed no players. They did not have to include Hunter since he had been shelved before the report came out.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, new rules call for a player on injured reserve to be able to return after missing a minimum of three weeks compared to the previous eight weeks. Hunter also must sit out games at Indianapolis on Sept. 20 and at home against Tennessee on Sept. 27. He can return to practice as soon as the week of Sept. 28 and first will be eligible to play Oct. 4 at Houston, a game in his hometown.

“They’re lucky they made that trade,’’ NFL analyst Mike Tice, Minnesota’s head coach from 2002-05, said of the acquisition of Ngakoue on a one-year, $12 million contract. “Now, he’s got to step up and show them that he was worth it. And I’m sure he’s going to be up for the task. This kid’s got a chance to step up and make a great impact early in the season, and they’re going to be that much better when Danielle Hunter comes back.’’

Sunday’s starters at defensive end will be Ngakoue and Ifeadi Odenigbo, who had been expected to be the starting right defensive end before Ngakoue was acquired. Ngakoue played left defensive end for the Jaguars and could replace Hunter at that spot before perhaps moving to the right side when he returns.

Odenigbo had a breakout season in 2019 and finished third on the Vikings with seven sacks.

“It’s going to be hard to replace a guy like (Hunter), but we have guys that also are hungry and want to step up, too,” said Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks.

Hunter did not go through stretching to start Wednesday’s practice, which was moved indoors because of inclement weather. He then arrived with Director of Conditioning and Development Mark Ueyeyama for isolated rehab work while the team went through individual workouts. Shortly thereafter, he was placed on injured reserve.

Hunter, who has not missed a game since Week 3 of his rookie season in 2015, will have his consecutive games played streak end at 77. Hunter took so much pride in his streak that he played just the first snap of last season’s meaningless finale against Chicago to keep it alive.

Hunter, 25, is the youngest player in NFL history to have recorded 50 sacks. He finished last season with 54 1/2 for his career and has 29 sacks over the past two seasons.

The loss of Hunter figures to hamper Minnesota’s ability to put pressure on Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But Tice believes the Vikings will find a way to make the loss of Hunter not as significant as it might seem.

“I think Coach Zimmer and (co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach) Andre Patterson and the staff, they’re going to find a way to put things together and get that pressure on the quarterback that they need,’’ Tice said.