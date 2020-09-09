EAGAN, Minn. — Like all fans, Maurice Turner won’t be able to attend Sunday’s game between the Vikings and Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium because of the coronavirus pandemic. But he’s not that torn up about it.

Turner, a Shoreview, Minn., resident and former NFL running back with the Vikings, Packers and New York Jets, is the father of Green Bay offensive lineman Billy Turner.

“It’s disappointing, but looking at it from an advantage standpoint, it takes the crowd noise out of it for the Vikings, so any advantage I feel (the Packers) can get, I’m all for it,” Maurice Turner said.

Maurice Turner, who cheers for the Vikings when they’re not going against his son’s team, added that he supports the safety aspect of fans being barred from the game. The Vikings announced two weeks ago that, after consultation with government officials, it was determined there would be no fans in attendance at the first two home games. The situation will be reevaluated after the Sept. 27 home against Tennessee.

“It’s going to be hard to replace our fans at home,” said Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks, in his sixth season. “Throughout the years I’ve been here, we’ve done a fantastic job of getting rowdy, and we’re not going to be able to replace that. It is what it is, but as far as the whole thing with playing with no fans, I feel like we’ve already kind of known that going into the season, so we’ve been mentally preparing for that.”

Green Bay (seven) or Minnesota (four) have combined to win 11 of the past 13 division titles. Possibly frustrating for the Vikings is that when they play at Lambeau Field on Nov. 1, fans might be allowed at that game.

“Yeah, so we’ve got to take full advantage of the opportunity that’s ahead of us,” running back Dalvin Cook said. “That’s winning a football game, There’s not going to be any fans (Sunday), so that’s not going to be an advantage for us. We’ve just got to play football.”

During the game, prerecorded crowd noise will be played throughout the stadium, according to NFL regulations, at a maximum of 70 decibels. Crowds at U.S. Bank Stadium, which opened in 2016, have been reported to be as loud as 120 decibels.

“We’ll get whatever home-field advantage we can without fans, which is probably not much,” quarterback Kirk Cousins said.

The Vikings got a feel for the artificial crowd noise during an Aug. 28 scrimmage at U.S. Bank Stadium. Head coach Mike Zimmer said Sunday’s noise will be “really in between plays” and will “be different than a regular full-stadium crowd.”

That means there will be no chance for crowd noise to rattle Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Then again, Rodgers, bound for the hall of fame, wasn’t exactly rattled when the Packers defeat the Vikings 23-10 in their last visit to U.S. Bank Stadium on Dec. 23, 2019.

With little noise at Sunday’s game, Packers coach Matt LaFleur reiterated Wednesday that Rodgers will have “free reign” to change plays at the line of scrimmage.

“That’s one of the louder environments in the National Football League,” LaFleur said of U.S. Bank Stadium with fans. “That is a tough place to play. Certainly, I think both teams quite honestly feed off the energy of the crowd, so I think it’s going to be an adjustment for both sides.”

Billy Turner, who hasn’t practiced since injuring a knee in an Aug. 30 scrimmage but hasn’t ruled out playing Sunday, said it would “be weird” playing without fans and would remind him of some road games he played before tiny crowds while at North Dakota State.

Vikings receiver Adam Thielen, who attended Division II Minnesota State Mankato, also played in front of some very small crowds in college.

“It’s going to be fun just to be out there Sunday in our stadium,” Thielen said. “I know there won’t be any fans, but there will be a lot of people watching, so it will still be a great atmosphere.”

Zimmer is optimistic his players still will have plenty of “energy” and “juice.” Then again, he acknowledged it will be a bummer looking up and seeing nothing but empty seats.

“Obviously, U.S Bank Stadium is a great venue for us as a home team. … It’s just nice to have your home crowd there backing you,” he said.