After offensive lineman Billy Turner was selected in the third round of the 2014 NFL draft by the Miami Dolphins, he finally had some spending money. And he knew right away what he wanted to do with some of it.

Turner’s mother, Karen, had given him a used truck to drive before he bought a new car. He soon took it to a shop to have the windows tinted.

“I had been stopped a couple of times by police officers for no apparent reason, and it’s part of the reason why I started getting my windows tinted,” said Turner, who is Black. “If I can shade my face enough so that they don’t know if I’m a Black man or a white man, you know, I could be walking away from a situation with my life. … So, as soon as I left college (at North Dakota State) and as soon as I could afford it, I got my windows tinted as dark as I could get them.”

Turner, a Shoreview, Minn., native who starred at Mounds View High School, is now the starting right tackle for the Green Bay Packers, and in the second year of a four-year, $28 million contract. He has five cars, ranging in age from a classic 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle to a 2020 Mercedes S-Class, and all have tinted windows.

Turner has been outspoken on social justice issues since George Floyd died while in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. At the time, Turner was at his home in St. Paul.

Turner is scheduled to be back in the Twin Cities for Green Bay’s season opener against the Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. He hasn’t practiced since injuring his knee in an Aug. 30 scrimmage, but he didn’t rule out being able to play in the game.

In an interview this week, Turner discussed the death of Floyd and other incidents involving Black people at the hands of police. He mentioned the 2016 shooting death of Philando Castile in Falcon Heights, Minn., the shooting death in March of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky., and Jacob Blake being shot seven times last month in Kenosha, Wis.

“People ask me about specific incidents like George Floyd and they tend to forget about people like Philando Castile, about the Breonna Taylor incident and about the Jacob Blake incident that just happened in Kenosha,” Turner said. “Fortunately, Jacob Blake is still breathing here today, but just barely. He’s paralyzed.

“It just (upsets) me because this is an every-day occurrence for someone who looks like me. When I talk to my parents on the phone daily and they say, ‘I love you and I’ll talk to you tomorrow,’ they say it with hope that I don’t run into a situation that I lose my life.”

Turner is the son of Maurice Turner, a former NFL running back who played for the Vikings from 1984-85 and also had short stints with the Packers and New York Jets. Turner mentioned how his father has told him about racial incidents he has encountered, including a 1987 incident in St. Paul when he was pulled over by five white men he did not know. That incident, which happened before his final season in the NFL with the Jets, ended in roadside fisticuffs.

“The only thing that I can do now is try to use my platform to hopefully make a difference for the future,” Billy Turner said of his desire to speak out.

Turner, 28, has been active in discussing social justice on Twitter @Big_Mountain77. He plans to start a website entitled Public Immunity this fall that will be used “to creatively address social issues through art, fashion and action.”

Turner is an artist who designs clothing, and some of his items will be for sale on the site. He is working with three women, who also are artists, to put together the site. Funds will be distributed to help social-justice causes.

“I’m going to be selling different objects throughout the house,” he said. “It could be a desk, it could be a stool. It’s not just going to be clothing. … I’m an interesting guy, and I’m going to create a lot of different ways of using my platform.

“The website is going to be set up in the form of, like, an art museum. All of the funds raised are going to (go to combating) the social injustice and the racial injustice in our country and in our world.”

Maurice Turner, who played in 23 games for the Vikings and was mostly a special teams player, said he is proud of his son for speaking out on social justice.

“I think it takes a lot of courage to stand up and to speak your mind in this day and age,” he said. “Being in the position he’s in, every time he speaks his mind, I think there’s feathers that he is ruffling, but he’s more concerned about the issues at hand, which I’m so proud of.”

Turner was born in Shoreview in 1991. He said he encountered racism growing up, including being called the N-word by some students in school. However, he said he never has considered the Twin Cities any more racist than other places.

“I love the Twin Cities area,” he said. “I was born and raised there, and it’s going to be a place that I continue to call home the rest of my life. But if I’m a Black man, it doesn’t matter which of the 50 states I call home. All of these same incidents occur in all 50 states.”

Turner said his brother, Maurice Turner Jr., was talking with a white woman on a street in downtown Minneapolis about seven years ago when a white man came up, uttered a racial slur and slugged him, breaking his jaw. Turner said his brother ran after the guy and beat him up.

Turner’s father recounted what happened to him four years before Billy Turner was born.

“Five guys started following me and harassing me because I had Utah plates,” said Maurice Turner, a native of Salt Lake City. “I got out of the car and it was five on one. I suffered a cut above my eye, but they carried out one of them. I went after the biggest one, and he paid the price.”

When Billy Turner was small, his father said he sometimes was in the car when it was stopped by police for no apparent reason in Shoreview. Maurice Turner estimated he was randomly stopped about 10 times, though never given a ticket. He said those police stops ended only after he went to the police station multiple times to complain about them.

Billy Turner said he has been pulled over by police “at least five times” for what he said was no apparent reason since high school. He said he has never been given a ticket on those occasions, and once got a warning for speeding when he didn’t believe he was.

Turner played for the Dolphins from 2014-16 and the Denver Broncos from 2016-18 before joining the Packers. Despite his cars’ tinted windows, Turrner doesn’t deny he still feels some uneasiness whenever he gets behind the wheel.

“There were times when I played in Denver where I’d drive back to Minnesota in January or February,” he said. “Can you imagine a young Black man driving a nice vehicle 13, 14 hours across the country in the middle of Nebraska, Iowa or Wyoming and maybe getting stopped by a police officer? Those are things my parents worry about. And Wisconsin, too, driving back to the Twin Cities (from Green Bay). It doesn’t matter the state.”