ST. PAUL — Minnesota Legislative leaders Kurt Daudt and Paul Gazelka have signed a letter asking Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren to reconsider the decision to cancel the fall sports seasons amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The letter is signed by 10 politicians in six Midwest states with Big Ten schools: Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. It was sent by Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, but supported by Daudt, a Republican from Crown who is Minnesota’s House minority leader, and Gazelka, a Republican from Nisswa, the state’s Senate majority leader.

The Big Ten called off its fall sports seasons due to health and safety concerns for its student-athletes on Aug. 11. The Pac-12 joined the Big Ten in forgoing the fall seasons, while other major conferences — the SEC, Big XII and ACC — are going ahead with seasons.

A handful of smaller schools kicked off the 2020 season last weekend, and more programs will begin play this weekend. Without the delay, the Gophers would have played their season opener last weekend.

The letter, obtained by the Pioneer Press, reads: “Recent actions taken by other conferences across the country to start football and other fall sports have placed the Big Ten, its members and students at a disadvantage. … Additionally our local universities stand to lose hundreds of millions of dollars that support vital student scholarships.”

The Gophers athletics department estimates a $75 million revenue shortfall if games are delayed through the end of 2020. That would be roughly 60% of their overall budget in the last fiscal year.

In the letter, the political leaders said: “This is even more frustrating when we think of how our Big Ten athletic programs are leading the way in providing outstanding health and safety protocols. All of that unprecedented planning and teamwork was an unmitigated success, and yet somehow the conference has decided to cast it aside anyway.”

But it hasn’t been “unmitigated.” The Big Ten has had a handful of football programs pause workouts because of COVID-19 outbreaks. Maryland did so on Thursday, while Iowa did it on Aug. 31 and reinstated workouts Tuesday. Other schools have had other hiatuses earlier this summer, but not Minnesota.

The Gophers, who have been inconsistent in sharing their testing results, have had a positivity rate go from 4.1 percent at the end of June to 3.0 at the end of August. They did not provide data in July. The football program said it did not have any active cases when it opened training camp near the beginning of August.

The politicians’ letter continued: “Just last month, under your leadership, the Big Ten released updated and enhanced testing, quarantine and isolation policies. Our coaches and players should be given a chance to make them work. After all, this region is home to some of the world’s leading institutions of higher learning, scientific research and medicine and we are confident they can continue to safeguard the health and safety of our student athletes.

“The support among players, parents, coaches and fans is overwhelming. Therefore, we respectfully ask that you take their concerns to heart and work with leadership at our university to allow sports to continue safely this fall.”

University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel said she “absolutely” supported the Big Ten’s decision, and she was one of 14 members who made the final vote on the decision. The vote was 11-3 in favor of postponement.

For a reversal to occur, the Big Ten’s presidents and chancellors would need to vote again and six votes would need to swing to playing in order to meet the conference’s 60-percent majority threshold for a decision.

Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck and starting quarterback Tanner Morgan have said they want to play, but have been respectful of the decision by Gabel and her peers. Minnesota has not had the protests and lawsuits that have happened at other Big Ten schools.