EAGAN, Minn. -- The Vikings have not had a player kneel during the national anthem since then-San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick became the first to do so in the NFL in 2016. It remains to be seen if that will change Sunday.

Vikings president Mark Wilf was asked during a conference call Monday if the Vikings are taking any specific stance on what players might do related to social justice before the opener against Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium. Wilf said he doesn’t know if any players will kneel but indicated there would be tolerance from the front office when it comes to social-justice issues.

“We’ve been consistent as far as ownership and as an organization,’’ Wilf said. “We’ve been consistent in supporting our players’ right to peacefully bring awareness to issues that are important to them.”

The Vikings will play their first game since the death of George Floyd on May 25 while in the custody of Minneapolis police. After a scrimmage on Aug. 28, five days following the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wis., the Vikings had three players speak to the media about social-justice issues.

“We’ve worked for years now, with our players and with our coaches, to use the platform of the Vikings to make positive change in our society,’’ Wilf said. “This is not something that just happened given the horrible events of the past few months. This is something we’ve been working with for many, many years.’’

The Vikings are working now on a number of issues, including voter registration. Wilf said the Vikings offered the use of U.S. Bank Stadium as a polling place to the Minnesota Secretary of State but “the polling places had already been set for this cycle.”

Also Monday, Wilf reiterated how badly the Vikings want to win their first Super Bowl.

“Our expectations are always to win a Super Bowl championship,’’ he said. “That never changes. … Our goal is to get to the playoffs, achieve sustained success and keep knocking at the door, and eventually that door will come down.’’

Wilf reiterated his belief in general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer being the right pieces to get that done. Both had one year left on their contracts before receiving three-year extensions shortly after the start of training camp.

“It’s been a crazy time (with the coronavirus pandemic), but there was never any question in our mind,’’ Wilf said about getting the deals done.

The Vikings will not have any fans at their first two games due to the pandemic. Wilf said the team is continuing to work with government officials about a goal to “get fans back in the stadium” while having “safety and health in mind.’’

Dozier takes over

For the first time in his seven-year NFL career, Dakota Dozier is on track to be a regular starter.

Dozier will open the season as the starting left guard. In his previous six seasons, he started just 11 of the 54 games he played.

“I’ve had a great training camp,’’ said Dozier, who started four Minnesota games last season due to injuries. “It felt good. I’ve been battling with different guys but it’s felt good to have an opportunity to go out there and say that I’m capable of doing this.’’

Practice squad complete

The Vikings filled out the 16-man squad by agreeing to deals Monday with linebacker Hardy Nickerson and defensive tackle Albert Huggins.

The Vikings waived Nickerson on Sunday to make room for linebacker Ryan Connelly, an Eden Prairie native picked up off waivers from the New York Giants. Nickerson cleared waivers Monday.

“It was pretty disappointing (being waived), but it’s the nature of the business,” said Nickerson, entering his fourth NFL season. “I’m just happy to have an opportunity still here and just hopefully work towards getting back up to the 53.”

Huggins, who got into four games as a rookie last season with Philadelphia, worked out with the Vikings on Monday and agreed to a deal. He went undrafted in 2019 out of Clemson.

The Vikings announced Sunday that 13 players had been signed to the squad and source said that kicker Chase McLaughlin would be the 14th. McLaughlin was in the Twin Cities on Monday to finalize his deal.

Briefly