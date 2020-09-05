Minnesota got down to the NFL roster limit Saturday by letting go of 22 players.

Perhaps the biggest surprise was the Vikings waiving guard Aviante Collins, who had been with them the past three seasons. Collins had competed to start at left guard until Dakota Dozier won the job.

The biggest surprise to make the roster was undrafted wide receiver Dan Chisena, who is an ace on special teams. Chisena was moved to safety last Sunday, but was moved back to wide receiver four days later. He was the only one of 12 undrafted rookie free agents signed last April to make the 53-man roster.

The Vikings waived quarterbacks Nate Browning and Jake Browning but want to bring both back on the practice squad. The Vikings have quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Sean Mannion on the active roster, and want to have two additional quarterbacks on the practice squad due to possible ramifications with the coronavirus. The practice squad this season is 16 players after being 10 in 2019.

The Vikings waived undrafted rookie center Jake Lacina, who played at Cretin-Derham Hall High School, but they want him for the practice squad. Lacina is the son of former Vikings guard Corbin Lacina.

Also let go Saturday were center Brett Jones, wide receivers Alexander Hollins, Dillon Mitchell and Quartney Davis, safeties Josh Mettelus, Steven Parker and Myles Dorn, fullback Jake Bargas, tight ends Brandon Dillon and Nakia Griffin-Stewart, offensive linemen Blake Brandel and Kyle Hinton, defensive tackle David Moa, linebackers Blake Lynch and David Reese II and cornerbacks Nevelle Clarke, Nate Meadors and Mark Fields.

All the players must go through waivers except Jones, who had his contract terminated as a vested veteran. Dorn was waived with an injury designation, so he would end up on injured reserve if not claimed.

Linebacker Ben Gedeon was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. He was on the active PUP list throughout training camp.

The Vikings kept seven receivers on the roster, with two of them retained for special teams reasons. In addition to Chisena, the Vikings kept K.J. Osborn, a fifth round pick. A source said Osborn worked with the first team in practice over the past week at punt and kickoff returner. If Osborn is deemed not ready for the kickoff role, Minnesota kept incumbent Ameer Abdullah, a running back.

The Vikings cut three safeties Saturday, leaving them with starters Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris as the only players on the roster at that position. A source said Minnesota is actively searching for additional depth at safety.

Of the Vikings’ 15 draft picks, nine made the 53-man roster and seventh-round pick DE Kenny Willekes was placed Wednesday on injured reserve. The Vikings had six picks in rounds five and six, and none of the five others selected made the active roster.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the practice squad this season was expanded to 16 players after being at 10 last year. After players go through waivers, the Vikings plan to add a number of players let go Saturday to the practice squad on Sunday.

Rules for this season allow teams to designate four practice-squad players each week who can’t be signed by another team. The squad also will allow for six players on it who are vested veterans.