EAGAN, Minn. -- When Yannick Ngakoue walked into the TCO Performance Center this week, he saw photos on the wall of the many Vikings who have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That motivated him even more about wanting to end up in the Canton, Ohio, shrine.

The Pro Bowl defensive end was acquired last Monday from the Jacksonville Jaguars. He practiced for the first time with the Vikings on Thursday, Sept. 3, and spoke to the media before Friday’s practice.

“I see in the building, they have on the wall all the hall of famers,” said Ngakoue, 25, who is entering his fifth season as a pro. “I just feel that’s the biggest motivation, if you really love this game and this sport. You look to your right, and you see the John Randles, the Randy Mosses, the Cris Carters. … That’s my aspiration, to be a hall of famer, and I’m working and striving to do that each and every day.”

The Jaguars placed a franchise tag on Ngakoue of $17.788 million, but he no longer wanted to play with them and didn’t sign it. He agreed last Sunday to a big pay cut, and accepted a one-year, $12 million deal to be traded to Minnesota. The Vikings sent Jacksonville a 2021 second-round draft pick and a 2022 conditional fifth-round selection.

“Money was never my drive coming into this business,” Ngakoue said. “It has never been my drive. I’ve always wanted to be a great-caliber guy, great-quality guy, on and off the field. I just needed a fresh start, and Minnesota gave me the opportunity to continue to live out my dream. I’m appreciative and excited.”

Ngakoue didn’t offer specifics on why he wanted out of Jacksonville, saying he was a “little disheartened about” not reaching a long-term deal with the Jaguars before last season. After the season, he was vocal about wanting to move on.

The Vikings can’t sign Ngakoue to a long-term contract until next March, and could place the franchise tag on him if a deal can’t be reached. Ngakoue declined to speculate on his future prospects with Minnesota.

“I haven’t really thought about a long-term deal or anything like that,” he said. “The only thing that’s been on my mind is getting acclimated and adjusted to the new playbook. It’s a different scheme from what I’ve ran in Jacksonville.”

Ngakoue said one big difference is getting used to “putting my hand in the ground again.” He was a stand-up defensive end the past two seasons for the Jaguars.

Ngakoue, who made the Pro Bowl in 2017, is expected to play right defensive end with Danielle Hunter, who has made the past two Pro Bowls, at left end. Co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson said early in training camp there was no plan to shift Hunter to the right side, and head coach Mike Zimmer reiterated that Friday.

“Predominately left, yes,” Zimmer said of Hunter, who has missed practice the past three weeks with what Zimmer has called a “little tweak.” “But we move guys around a lot (to create favorable matchups).”

Zimmer said Ngakoue looked good in his first practice Thursday and was in “pretty good shape” considering he had not reported to training camp for the Jaguars.

“You can’t force feed everything,” Zimmer said. “We give him the playbook and talk about the things that he needs to know for that day … He practices very hard. We took it kind of easy on him (Thursday) because we didn’t know what kind of shape he would be in. He seemed to catch on to the basic things pretty well. I think he’ll fit in fine.”

Ngakoue met Hunter for the first time this week. He anticipates forming the best defensive end combination in the NFL with him.

“We’re top edge guys in this league,” Ngakoue said. “That’s what we’re trying to be. We want to become the best of the best. We want to be elite. When they talk about edge rushers, we want them to talk about Danielle and Yannick.”

Ngakoue has 37 1/2 sacks in four seasons in the NFL. He paid Vikings defensive end Jalyn Holmes to switch jerseys numbers so he could continue to wear No. 91, but he wouldn’t give an amount, saying it was “not too much.”

“That’s how you identify me in this league,” Ngakoue said of No. 91. “I feel like there’s only one 91 in this era now that can do what I do. That’s why the number was so special to me. Jalyn had to let people know it was paid for, but it’s nothing like that. It’s about respect. People know me in this league as No. 91, and I want to continue to have that number all the way until I’m retired.”