In August 2002, when Hardy Nickerson Sr. was playing linebacker for Green Bay, his son appeared in a Pop Warner exhibition at halftime of a preseason game against Cleveland. The Monday game was broadcast on ABC with Al Michaels and John Madden calling the action at Lambeau Field.

“I’m coming off the field at halftime and the kids were right there in the tunnel,” said Nickerson Sr. “And I gave him a high five when he came by. It was a pretty cool moment. And then he played his first game on the field and John Madden talked about him on the air and circled him. So, his career started as mine was winding down.”

Nickerson Sr. retired at the end of that 2002 season, concluding a 16-year career during which he made five Pro Bowls and was twice named first-team all-pro. Since then, the family’s NFL legacy has continued with Nickerson Jr., who is entering his fourth season in the league.

Nickerson Jr. played the past three years with Cincinnati before signing with Minnesota as a free agent last month. When the roster is trimmed to 53 players on Saturday, Nickerson Jr. seemingly has a good chance to make it as a fifth linebacker.

If he does make the roster, his first game with the Vikings will be against Green Bay on Sept. 13 at U.S. Bank Stadium. He laughed this week when talking about making his Pop Warner debut on an NFL field 18 years ago against the Packers.

“We still have the tape of it at the house,” he said of the family home in Oakland, Calif. “This was my first year ever of contact football. … I just remember going out there and the lights were bright. I remember being very nervous, it being my first game ever. But it was a lot of fun.”

Nickerson Jr. had a lot of fun moments growing up as the son of a star NFL player. His father played for Pittsburgh from 1987-93, before his son was born in 1994. Nickerson Jr. really started to get into football when his dad played for the Buccaneers from 1993-99.

“I didn’t thrust football on him, but from Day 1 he’s had a love for the game,” said Nickerson Sr. “When he was 1 1/2 to 2 years old, he’d sleep in a football helmet and with cleats on. He was a football kid.”

Nickerson Sr. made all his Pro Bowls and had both of his his all-pro seasons with Tampa Bay before moving on to Jacksonville from 2000-01. His son never will forget Christmas in 2000, when he was 6.

“I woke up Christmas morning and my present was I had a full (Jaguars) uniform that was authentic,” he said. “It was a smaller size, but it was what the players wear, helmet everything, jersey. They had it all fixed up for me. And I used to get dressed up (in it). I even wore it to my Pop Warner practices sometimes.”

As Nickerson Jr. got older, his father worked with him closely, teaching him linebacker skills. He then became his son’s head coach at Bishop O’Dowd High School in Oakland.

Vikings co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson was the defensive coordinator at Texas-El Paso in 2012, and he came close to recruiting Nickerson Jr. to join the Miners. But Nickerson Jr. decided to follow his father and go to California, where Nickerson Sr. had been a three-time MVP and was enshrined in the Cal Athletic Hall of Fame.

“It didn’t put any extra pressure on me,” Nickerson Jr. said of being the son of a star linebacker. “He didn’t push me into playing football. I wanted to play football. But it just so happens that I grew up admiring what he did on the field, and I looked up to him so much in a football aspect that it happened to be the best thing ever that I had a coach in him. He’s coached me at all levels pretty much.”

After a redshirt season and three solid years on the field at Cal, Nickerson Jr. played for Illinois as a graduate transfer in 2016. His linebackers coach that season was none other than his father.

Nickerson Sr. remained at Illinois until resigning in October 2018 due to health issues. He had an emergency appendectomy in 2017, then was hospitalized with stroke-like symptoms in 2018.

Nickerson Sr. said he got a clean bill of health earlier this year. He lives in Oakland with his wife Amy, and runs an online coaching clinic at Cover2.guru. And he spends lots of time giving his son tips and cheering him on in the NFL.

“He’s as smart as a whip,” Nickerson Sr. said. “He is instinctive and he knows football inside and out, and he plays hard. I’m not just saying that as his dad. I have coached him in youth football and high school and college. He’s as tough as they come, he’s as competitive as they come. and he is an extraordinary leader.”

Nickerson Jr. went undrafted in 2017 before making Cincinnati’s roster. He played in all 16 games for the Bengals, starting seven, when Marvin Lewis was the head coach in 2018 before playing in just seven games, with no starts, last season for new coach Zac Taylor.

“New coaches, and they had their guys,” Nickerson Jr. said of his reduced role.

After the Bengals did not re-sign him, the coronavirus pandemic put Nickerson Jr.’s opportunities to work out for teams on hold. But he got a call from the Vikings when he was in Oakland on Aug. 14, flew to the Twin Cities on Aug. 15, went through coronavirus protocols, worked out Aug. 17 and signed on Aug. 18.

“He’s done a good job,” Patterson said. “Obviously, him being a vet and him having experience in this system has helped him out a lot. But I think most importantly he’s very smart and he’s caught on really fast, so it’s been great adding him to the mix.”

Nickerson Jr. is wearing jersey number No. 47 with the Vikings. If that looks familiar, it’s the same number both father and son wore at California.

“I came in and they had all my stuff picked out as 57, and the equipment manager (Dennis Ryan), he was like, ‘We also have 47, but I figure you want a linebacker number,’ ” Nickerson Jr. said. “I said, ‘Oh, no, let me get 47.’ “