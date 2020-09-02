After starting a firestorm with his comments regarding COVID-19 protocols — he doesn’t believe in the benefits of wearing a mask — Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins addressed members of the media on Wednesday afternoon in an attempt to douse the flames.

In a podcast posted by The Ringer on Wednesday morning, Cousins told host Kyle Brandt that while he wears a mask because he wants to respect concerns of others, he’s not particularly concerned about contracting COVID-19. He said he takes more of a “survival-of-the-fittest kind of approach” to the coronavirus pandemic, and even went so far as to say, ‘If I die, I die.”

His comments were met with backlash on social media with many criticizing Cousins for being so nonchalant about a virus that has killed more than 180,000 Americans to date. He tried to clarify his comments on Wednesday afternoon, and while he expressed regret about his word choice, he never actually apologized.

“There’s plenty of reasons to wear a mask, social distance, and be very vigilant to help stop the spread of the virus,” Cousins said. “That was the heart of what I was trying to say in July (when the podcast was recorded). Admittedly, I didn’t say it as clear as I would have liked to. I just want to share that same message again and hopefully articulate it a little bit better.”

Asked if he regretted using the phrase “if I die, I die” during the podcast, Cousins instead used it as an opportunity to talk about his faith.

“The heart behind it was just saying that I have peace if that were to happen,” he said. “That’s all I was wanting to say.”

The biggest talking point from the podcast came when Brandt asked Cousins where he falls on a 1-10 scale, if 1 is “masks are stupid. You’re all a bunch of lemmings,” and 10 is “I’m not leaving my master bathroom for the next 10 years.”

“I’m not gonna call anybody stupid for the trouble it would get me in,” Cousins responded. “I’m about a .000001.”

Asked specifically about that answer, and the fact that it could insinuate that he thinks wearing a mask is stupid, Cousins replied, “I was addressing my own personal perspective. Everybody’s different. That’s what I was trying to say.”

The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention says wearing masks “may help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others” and recommends “that people wear masks in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.”

Since July 25, Minnesota has required wearing a face mask “in all indoor businesses and public indoor spaces, unless alone.”

While he might not necessarily agree with the COVID-19 protocols in place, Cousins is doing his part to follow them at all times. He said wearing a mask has become “a way of life” around the Vikings’ TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

“I remember walking out of the locker room a few days ago,” he said. “I was carrying my backpack and going to a meeting and I just felt like I was missing something. I said, ‘What am I missing? I’ve got my backpack.’ I didn’t have a mask on.”

As the Vikings prep for their Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers in a couple of weeks, Cousins said he would continue to wear a mask whenever he’s out and about. Even if he doesn’t seem too concerned about COVID-19 himself.

“I just don’t have a great deal of personal fear surrounding contracting the virus,” he said. “That’s unique to my circumstances and unique to my situation.”

That said, Cousins understands many people do not feel the same way, and he wears a mask as a way to make sure others feel safe around him.

“That’s what it’s all about, right?” he said. “That was what I was trying to say in July. I want to be very respectful and considerate of everyone else. It’s a great opportunity to show that every day.”