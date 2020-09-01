After missing three practices, Minnesota Vikings left tackle Riley Reiff is expected to be back on the field soon with a restructured contract.

A source confirmed that the Vikings reached a deal Tuesday, Sept. 1, to keep Reiff with the team. Reiff had been informed early this week he would be released if he did not agree to take a pay cut, and was given a deadline of Tuesday to make a decision.

The Vikings excused Reiff from practices Sunday and Monday to give him time to make up his mind. His deal did not get done in time for him to practice on Tuesday.

Terms of the restructured contract were not available for Reiff, who had been on the books to make a base salary of $10.9 million in 2020. Reiff had a salary-cap number of $13.2 million, and the Vikings would have created $10.9 million space had he been released.

The Vikings needed to clear some cap room to sign defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and have enough space to start the season Sept. 13 against Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium. Ngakoue was acquired Monday from Jacksonville after he agreed to sign a one-year, $12 million deal, a significant cut from the one-year, $17.778 million franchise tag the Jaguars had placed on him.

The Vikings have a roster exemption on Ngakoue while he goes through coronavirus protocols, so they didn’t need to immediately clear cap room and create a roster spot for Ngakoue. Salary-cap analyst Jason Fitzgerald, who runs the site www.overthecap.com, had estimated the Vikings, who entered the week with $12.2 million of cap room, needed to clear about $4 million.

The Vikings are off Wednesday from practice. Ngakoue is expected to practice Thursday for the first time with Minnesota, and Reiff is expected then also to be on the field.

Reiff, entering his 10th season, signed a five-year, $58.75 million contract with the Vikings in March 2017. He has been a captain each of the past three seasons.

“A key part of the team, to this offense, to that offensive line room,’’ said Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen. “Honestly, I was talking to some of the younger guys the other day about when he first came here, he kind of changed the culture of that offensive line room, and it just kind of just trickled down from there.

“(The linemen are) such great leaders and hard workers, and it really started with him when he first got here, so I’ve got so much respect for that guy. I love him as a teammate and as a man.’’

Tuesday’s move keeps intact a Vikings offensive line that has Reiff at left tackle, Dakota Dozer at left guard, Garrett Bradbury at center, Pat Elflein at right guard and Brian O’Neill at right tackle. Had Reiff been released, O’Neill likely would have moved to left tackle and Rashod Hill taken over at right tackle.

Even with Reiff, the Vikings’ line has faced scrutiny. Pro Football Focus ranks it as just the 23rd-best line in the NFL after it was No. 19 in 2019. Former Vikings head coach Mike Tice, a longtime offensive line coach, said last week the line is well suited for the running game but he has concerns about it in pass blocking.

“Well, certainly (running back) Dalvin (Cook) helps a lot in the run game,’’ Vikings offensive line coach Rick Dennison said about Tice’s comments. “Obviously, a great player. But I think we do a good job in both. We’re learning. We’re trying to keep developing our skills both in run and pass, and I think guys have taken great strides toward getting better.’’

The Vikings last March released starting right guard Josh Kline in a salary-related move. But they selected Boise State’s Ezra Cleveland in the second round of the draft and moved him from tackle to guard because Dennison said he “likes smaller spaces” and the Vikings want to utilize his length inside.

Put it all together, and Dennison believes the Vikings will have a better offensive line than in 2019.

“Yes, I do,’’ he said. “I think a year underneath (their belts), everybody’s trained hard, they know what to expect. Obviously, we have to go out and perform, but I think we’ll take a good step.’’