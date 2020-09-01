Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has become a meme of sorts on NFL Twitter thanks to his go-to phrase, “You can never have too many cornerbacks.”

That apparently applies to pass rushers, too, something the Vikings proved this week by trading for the uber-talented Yannick Ngakoue.

“Our philosophy defensively has always been, ‘We want guys who can cover and guys who can rush,’ ” Zimmer said. “The way the league is right now with the spread offenses, and throwing the football, and things like that, I think those things are important.”

That’s been a calling card for Zimmer throughout his tenure in the Twin Cities as his defenses have always been equipped with multiple players who can wreak havoc off the edge. What started with Everson Griffen and Brian Robison got taken to another level with the emergence of Danielle Hunter over the past few seasons.

“It makes both sides account for them,” Zimmer said. “If you have one guy there, they chip him and use a tight end to block, or a running back to block. If you’ve got two guys there, they keep a little bit more in protection. It ends up singling guys and then we get more favorable match-ups.”

In that sense, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Vikings were so motivated to add Ngakoue to the roster. Especially after Griffen signed with the Dallas Cowboys last month.

“He’s a guy that has had a lot of statistics as far as forced fumbles and sacks,” Zimmer said. “He’s another pass rusher to add to our group, so we’re excited to have him.”

It remains to be seen where Ngakoue will play on the defensive line. Asked that exact question on Tuesday, Zimmer quipped, “Is it OK if I just see him at practice for a day?”

Decisions, decisions

As cut day looms over the weekend, the Vikings will be forced to make some tough decisions without the benefit of game film.

It’s a tough situation with no preseason games. That usually gives players a chance to make a name for themselves and the coaching staff a chance to make assessments in an actual game setting.

Instead, the Vikings will be forced to trim their roster with nothing more than a dozen or so practices and a few instrasquad scrimmages.

“We have 15 draft picks, so that factors into the equation, as well,” Zimmer said. “You don’t want to give up on a guy too soon.”

Packers preparation

With the season opener looming in a couple of weeks, the Vikings have yet to start preparation for the rival Green Bay Packers, their Sept. 13 foe. They will continue to focus on some of the fundamentals this week and build up to an actual game plan next week.

“It’s important that we don’t get too far ahead of ourselves,” Zimmer said. “Let’s focus on us right now and then we can start worrying about Green Bay as we get closer to next week. There’s a fine line of getting (players) the game plan and them getting a little stale with it too early. We want to be prepared, so we’ll work a little extra on it. Not too much more than normal.”