After recently being approached about taking a pay cut — The Athletic was the first to report — Reiff missed practice on Monday, Aug. 31. His conspicuous absences align with multiple reports that he has been given an ultimatum of either taking a pay cut or getting released.

While he reportedly has until Tuesday morning to decide, the 31-year-old Reiff has told teammates he expects to be cut, according to Pro Football Talk. It is unclear if Reiff would be willing to budge on his contract, though it might be in his best interest considering he has no guaranteed money left on his current deal.

If the Vikings do indeed cut Reiff, it would be a $10.9 million cap savings, per Jason Fitzgerald, who runs the site OverTheCap.com. They also would incur $2.3 million in dead money.

A first-round draft pick by the Detroit Lions nearly a decade ago, Reiff signed a five-year, $58.75 million deal with the Vikings as a free agent in a few years ago. He has served as the starting left tackle ever since and has become a prominent voice in the locker room.

That said, it appears the Vikings are ready to hand the position over to Brian O’Neill, who moved to left tackle at practice on Sunday after playing exclusively right tackle to this point in his career. As for who replaces O’Neill at right tackle, Rashod Hill seems like the natural choice considering he has 16 career starts. There’s also a chance that Oli Udoh could get a look there at some point, and rookie Ezra Cleveland is waiting in the wings.