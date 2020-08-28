EAGAN, Minn. — While nine NFL teams canceled practices on Thursday, Aug. 27, in response to the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wis., the Vikings elected to take the field.

Vikings players held an emotional two-hour meeting Thursday morning and ultimately made the decision to practice. During the last part of the meeting, players were joined by coaches.

“We talked about it,’’ Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told reporters on a Zoom call after practice. “There really wasn’t much discussion about not practicing. There was a lot of different things discussed. The thing that came out of it is we want to make change and us missing practice one day is a 24-hour shock value and we feel like we can do more things with our football team and with our voices as we continue to move forward.’’

During the meeting, the Vikings discussed ways in which they can help the community, including registering people to vote, helping low-income families, and helping with education and the rehabilitation of people out of prison.

The Vikings, who have a 10-man social justice committee, have had several players who have been outspoken about community issues since George Floyd, who is Black, died in policy custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Blake, who is Black, was shot seven times in the back by police Sunday. That led to the Milwaukee Bucks boycotting an NBA playoff game on Wednesday, which led to a league-wide boycott of games that day.

The NBA also postponed playoff games Thursday, although the league will resume play this weekend. The NHL postponed playoff games Thursday and Friday. And 10 baseball games have been postponed the past two days, including the Twins’ game Thursday at Detroit.

NFL teams that did not practice Thursday in response to the Blake shooting were Arizona, Chicago, Denver, Green Bay, Indianapolis, the Los Angeles Chargers, the New York Jets, Tennessee and the Washington Football Team.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins said after practice that linebacker Eric Kendricks said during the meeting that the most important thing is for the Vikings to come up with something that goes “beyond just the initial 24-hour impact.’’

Cousins and Kendricks, who are both members of the social justice committee, spoke together on a Zoom call. Kendricks, who is Black, has been the Vikings’ most outspoken player this summer on social justice issues.

“Obviously, our nation is filled with all these issues, and people may not be sure how to solve them all at one time,’’ Kendricks said. “But that’s what’s on our plate. It’s about us going into our community, as a team or individually, and seeking out how we want to give back. … We’re talking about all these problems, but we have to have solutions and ideas that are creative.’’

Kendricks said Vikings players are working on ideas, and many were discussed during Thursday’s meeting. He said players plan to reach out to players on other Twin Cities pro teams in the hope of “furthering that unity together.’’

During the Zoom call, Kendricks wore a T-shirt that read, “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.” Taylor, who was Black, was shot eight times March 13 in Louisville, Ky., by police officers executing a no-knock search warrant. The officers have not been charged.

“We’ve talked about the killing of Black people by the police time and time again,’’ Kendricks said. “We sit here and discuss it over and over … We need these cops prosecuted.’’

During an interview earlier Thursday on NFL Network, Kendricks had to hold back tears. He said it was a “pretty emotional” day.

Zimmer appeared on his Zoom call with Vikings co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson, who is Black and on the social justice committee. Zimmer said he wanted Patterson to join him because the two are “best of friends” even though they come from much different backgrounds.

“I thought the meeting (Thursday) that was run by our players was outstanding … It was a real proud moment to see the maturity that our football team has,’’ Patterson said.

Minnesota opens the season Sept. 13 against Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium. Cousins said it was discussed in the meeting how a successful Vikings season could help bring the community together.

“Winning football games could have a powerful effect just to create unity in our city at a time when there has been a lot of division,’’ Cousins said. “Obviously, we want to steward our platform as football players in other ways, too. …. We acknowledged in the meeting that a part of that is winning football games and the positive effect that could have to hopefully bring people together and create change in a positive, healthy way.’’