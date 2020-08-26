Cameron Dantzler and Brian Cole II say they’re as close as brothers, but they can’t get too close during Minnesota Vikings training camp.

“Six feet away, social distancing,” Dantzler said.

The coronavirus pandemic may keep them physically apart, but the defensive backs grew close as teammates at Mississippi State the past three years. After quickly becoming friends, they regularly worked out and played video games together.

Now, they’re both Vikings rookies and are focusing mostly on football. Dantzler, a third-round pick, has a chance to be a starting cornerback in the Sept. 13 opener against Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium. Cole, a safety taken in the seventh round, is in a fight to make the team.

“We are very close, me and B. Cole,” Dantzler said. “We have the same work ethic. We both want to be great and we just try to do the little things to try to better our craft.”

Dantzler arrived at Mississippi State in 2016 out of Saint Thomas Aquinas High School in Hammond, La., and redshirted as a freshman. Cole showed up in 2017 after spending 2015 as a wide receiver at Michigan and 2016 as a defensive back at East Mississippi Community College. He redshirted in 2017 to focus on academics.

Dantzler and Cole both laughed when recalling how the two first got to know each other during a team meeting in 2017.

“I had said something totally wrong and I remember he was just like, ‘You’re crazy,’ because I said it wrong,’’ Cole said. “I got in my feelings, I was upset, and I was like, ‘How am I crazy?’ Coach tried to keep talking and I was like, ‘No, how am I crazy, Cam?’ But ever since then we’ve been like brothers.”

The two suited up for the Bulldogs in 2018 and 2019. Cole played nickel cornerback position, so they both received coaching from former NFL defensive back Terrell Buckley, Mississippi State’s cornerbacks coach before taking a similar position last January at Mississippi.

When asked about both his former players being selected by the Vikings, Buckley said, “I think Minnesota got a special deal.”

The 6-foot-2, 188-pound Dantzler was taken on the second day of the draft, and the 6-2, 213-pound Cole on the third day. It was a thrill when they learned they would be reunited as teammates.

“We were roommates at the combine. It was like, ‘What if we get drafted together?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, that would lit,’ ” Dantzler said. “So, when they called his name, I was very excited for him. I FaceTimed him as he talked to the coaches and stuff.”

Cole was just as excited.

“Man, it was a blessing,” Cole said. “It was just crazy to know that I have somebody out there I know for sure that I can trust and be comfortable with since Day 1.”

Dantzler and Cole looked out for each other whenever there were issues at Mississippi State. Both, though, had overcome adversity before they arrived at the school.

Dantzler was so skinny in high school he was nicknamed “The Needle.” Buckley said he “almost didn’t recruit him because he did look like a needle.

“(Buckley) came to Louisiana for a home visit and we were throwing the ball around,” Dantzer said. “I was catching it, and he was like, ‘You could be a playmaker.’ And he was like, ‘I almost passed-up on you.’ ”

Dantzler, who calls Buckley his “second father,” became a star cornerback with the Bulldogs and was named second-team All-Southeastern Conference in 2018.

Cole, who played at Heritage High School in Saginaw, Mich., encountered adversity after being ranked as the No. 1 prospect in Michigan by ESPN. After playing in just three games for the Wolverines as a freshman, he was released by the program.

Cole said he wanted to go somewhere that wasn’t so close to home and “seek something new.” Buckley said there was a disagreement with a Michigan coach, which Cole denied. He ended up playing defensive back at East Mississippi in Scooba, Miss., a school featured in the Netflix show “Last Chance U.” Cole said the living conditions hardly were ideal.

“It was a challenge,” he said. “It was humbling, but it was what I needed. … You go to brown water, you can’t use your faucet for a week, can’t shower, like little things like that, then it humbles you. It turns you into a different type of man.”

Cole suffered a setback in 2018 when a torn pectoral muscle kept him out for five games, but he started all 12 games in 2019 and finished second on the team in tackles for loss with 7½.

Now, Dantzler and Cole are facing different challenges as rookies. Because of the pandemic, on-field spring drills were canceled, and there are no preseason games.

Dantzler is trying to earn a spot in the starting lineup. Early in camp, he earned attention for breaking up a long pass from Kirk Cousins intended for Adam Thielen. The next day he intercepted a Cousins pass. Co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson has lauded Dantzler but also has said about him, “Can you be consistent?”

Cole is simply trying to make the team, and doing it while learning a new position.“I’m always going to stay confident, but it’s a challenge,” he said.

In the meantime, Dantzler and Cole support one another the best they can.

“As I got (to Minnesota), I knew I had a brother who would have my back and I would have his back,” Cole said.