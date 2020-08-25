EAGAN, Minn. --There will be no fans at U.S. Bank Stadium for at least the first two Vikings home games this season.

The team confirmed that news in a statement on Tuesday morning, Aug. 25, citing conversations with the Minnesota Department of Health and state guidelines surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the state allows a maximum of 250 people at indoor venues. U.S. Bank Stadium has a listed capacity of 66,467.

“We have determined it is not the right time to welcome fans back to U.S. Bank Stadium,” the team statement read. “We will continue to work with the appropriate officials on our plans with the hope of bringing fans back in a safe manner later this season.”

It’s a tough blow for the Vikings, who open the season against the rival Green Bay Packers on Sept. 13 at U.S. Bank Stadium, and then return a couple of weeks later to host to the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 27.

That’s something coach Mike Zimmer has slowly been coming to grips with over the past couple of weeks. He called it a “competitive disadvantage” last week, referencing how some NFL teams will be allowed to have fans at home games this season

“I think what they’re doing is leaving it up to the local, state, and city governments and we unfortunately can only have 250 people,” Zimmer said. “It wasn’t worth the cost to open it up for that few of fans.’’

Asked whether there were talks amongst NFL coaches about making it a one-size-fits-all rule across the league, Zimmer tried to sidestep the question as best he could.

“They didn’t ask me,” Zimmer said. “They might have asked somebody else.”

Vikings executive vice president of public affairs Lester Bagley told the Pioneer Press on Monday that the team was working with state officials in an attempt to get some fans at games this season. He said the return of fans will be hinged on when it’s deemed “feasible” to host larger groups and indoor venues.

It’s unclear what the exact parameters would be to allow fans into U.S. Bank Stadium, though it’s likely the Vikings would have to significantly reduce the number of tickets sold for any given home game. They are clearly turning every stone as a way to make it happen at some point.

“We have sought to balance the opportunity to provide fan access with the responsibility to adhere to public health and medical guidance in order to maintain the health and safety of fans, players, staff members and the broader community,” the team statement read. “Ultimately, public health is our top priority.”

In the meantime, the Vikings will continue to prepare the same way knowing they still have to play the game, with or without fans.

“It is what it is,” Zimmer said. ‘’Hopefully they get back again sometime this season.’’