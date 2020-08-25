When it comes to evaluating the Minnesota Vikings’ offensive line, Mike Tice uses the word “but” a lot.

Tice was the Vikings’ offensive line coach from 1997-2001, a period in which they had five different linemen make a total of 10 Pro Bowls. He was the team’s head coach from 2002-05.

Tice still pays close attention to Minnesota’s line. He has some likes and some dislikes.

“This line is built for the run game,” he said Monday. “The key to the Vikings’ success in their offensive line is: Are they going to be able to run the ball but still be able to throw the ball when they have to drop back?

“(Offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak) is going to want to run it, he’s going to move the pocket and he’s going to go to play action. But I keep coming back to the word ‘but.’ But if they get behind and have to throw the ball and have to drop back 30-plus times, can they hold up?”

Tice said one reason Minnesota’s line is better in the run game than in pass protection is Riley Reiff, whom he doesn’t consider a top left tackle. Reiff is entering his fourth straight season at that spot with the Vikings, but Tice has said he would be better suited as a right tackle or a guard.

“Is he able to hold up against an elite pass rusher, say, six to eight games a year, if the Vikings are not playing with the lead and they have to throw to stay in the football game?” wondered Tice, who retired from coaching after the 2017 season and now hosts the podcast “Odds & Ends with Mike Tice” from his home outside Seattle. “I’m not sure that can happen.”

In each of the past two offseasons, the Vikings considered moving to Reiff to guard before keeping him at left tackle.

Minnesota’s other for-sure starters on the line are center Garrett Bradbury, right guard Pat Elflein and right tackle Brian O’Neill. Dakota Dozier and Aviante Collins are competing to start at left guard, with Dozier appearing to have the inside track.

“Being versatile has definitely helped me out throughout my career, but being able to focus on one spot is something that any player wants the opportunity to do,” said Dozier, who has played every offensive line position except right tackle in his six seasons in the NFL. “So, I’m super excited to have this opportunity.”

Dozier’s experience could help him win the job considering the coronavirus pandemic has led to the cancellation of on-field spring drills and all preseason games. He has appeared in 54 regular-season games, starting 11, while the often-injured Collins has played in just five games, with one start, in three seasons with the Vikings.

If this were a normal NFL season, Tice believes rookie Ezra Cleveland would be pushing to start at left guard in the Sept. 13 opener against Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium. But Tice believes the 6-foot-6, 311-pound Cleveland still could win the job in 2020.

“I think when all is said and done before the end of the season, he could end up being the left guard,” said Tice, who was a Vikings tight end from 1992-95 before beginning his coaching career as Minnesota’s tight ends coach in 1996. “He’s very smart, he’s very athletic, and he’s got good size.”

With less time to prepare, Tice believes many NFL offensive lines could be “behind the 8-ball” to start the season. But the Vikings are in better shape there with four starters back, although Elflein has switched positions, from left guard to right guard.

“You don’t have preseason games, but you still have a good amount of practices,” Bradbury said. “Thankfully, we have a lot of returning guys.”

The only key player on the line not back is right guard Josh Kline, who was released in March in a salary-related move. But the Vikings did not add any veteran linemen for this season, and the line isn’t rated as highly as in 2019.

Pro Football Focus ranked Minnesota’s line No. 19 out of 32 NFL teams in 2019 and ranks it No. 23 entering 2020. At least Tice considers it a bit better than that.

“I think they’re right in the middle of the pack, and maybe aiming toward the 20s,” Tice said.