The 12 members of the Minnesota Vikings organization who had presumptive positive tests for COVID-19 over the weekend all were victims of false positives, and they were back at practice Monday, Aug. 24.

The NFL had 11 teams report 77 positive COVID-19 tests, and each team, including the Vikings, used the New Jersey lab Bio Reference for those tests. However, the lab said in a statement Monday that the tests were false positives “caused by an isolated contamination during test preparation.”

The Vikings had eight players, one coach and three staff members presumably test positive on Saturday, and none participated in practice on Sunday. However, they were cleared Monday morning to return.

The Vikings did not name the 12 individuals involved. However, eight players not at practice Sunday were linebacker Eric Kendricks, running back C.J. Ham, guard Ezra Cleveland, tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart, defensive ends Jalyn Holmes and Kenny Willekes, and wide receivers Alexander Hollins and Dillon Mitchell. Assistant special teams coach Ryan Ficken also was absent.

The only Minnesota player to not practice Monday was defensive end Danielle Hunter. He has missed eight straight practices with what Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has called a “little tweak.”

Zimmer had anticipated Sunday that the COVID-19 tests in question could end up being false positives. Regardless, due to the all the positive distractions during the coronavirus pandemic, he said it was good practice for the Vikings to have something like this happen three weeks before the Sept. 13 opener against Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“Well, honestly, for us it’s probably good that it happened now so we’re able to adjust and adapt and figure out the kind of things that would happen if it did happen during the season and kind of what we would do from there,” Zimmer said.

Co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson said that Sunday’s practice ended up going fine despite the missing players.

“The guys didn’t blink an eye, Coach Zim didn’t blink an eye,” Patterson said. “(Athletic trainer Eric Sugarman) did a great job of coming in and expressing to us what was going on. We followed the protocol, we had a great practice (Sunday). There was no anxiety, and there was nobody worried and walking around trying to see who was here and who wasn’t here. The guys did an outstanding job. I think the coaching staff handled it really well, too, so that’s probably a good experience for all of us.”

Guard Dakota Dozier said before practice Monday that players have to learn to adjust to possible distractions this season.

“We’re in unprecedented times, whether it’s this test result or some other test result,” Dozier said. “Sometimes you’re going to have false positives, and you’ve just got to go out there and go to practice and go to work and do the best you can. Obviously, things are going to happen, but we can’t let it change our focus.”