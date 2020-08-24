The Vikings will run into a murderer’s row of quarterbacks in 2020, especially during the first half of the season. The timing hardly is ideal considering their youth at cornerback.

Then again, two Minnesota rookies vowed Sunday to be up for the challenge.

The Vikings will face Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers in the Sept. 13 opener at U.S. Bank Stadium. They will see him again on the road in Week 8.

Also in the first half, the Vikings are scheduled to run into Indianapolis’ Philip Rivers, Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill, Houston’s Deshaun Watson, Seattle’s Russell Wilson, Atlanta’s Matt Ryan and Detroit’s Matthew Stafford.

“I absolutely feel comfortable,’’ said cornerback Cameron Dantzler, a third-round pick from Mississippi State. “We have a great quarterback also in Kirk Cousins. … Practicing against him every day boosts up my confidence. I’m looking forward to facing these quarterbacks.’’

Either Dantzler or Jeff Gladney, a late first-round pick from Texas Christian, figures to play plenty of snaps early in the season. Perhaps both will.

“I’ve checked out the schedule,’’ Gladney said. “We’ve got some good teams coming up. But our focus really is on Week 1 against the Packers right now. All the great receivers that we are going to face, I mean, that’s what you live for as a corner. So, it’ll be fun.’’

The Vikings could start Mike Hughes and Holton Hill at outside cornerback and play Gladney in the slot. Or they could go with Hill and Dantzler on the outside and Hughes in the slot.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer could rotate cornerbacks in the early going while seeking the best combination. It doesn’t help matters that his two top rookies won’t have the benefit of a single preseason game. All such games have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We play good quarterbacks every week, so we’ll just have to see when the bullets start flying,’’ Zimmer said. “It’s one thing when you get to know the receiver you’re going against, but when you go up against some of these other guys you’ve got to continue to step your game up.’’

Minnesota’s veteran cornerbacks, so to speak, are Hill and Hughes, who are both 23 and entering their third seasons. Hill has played in 24 regular-season games and Hughes in 20.

After releasing starter Xavier Rhodes in a salary-related move and losing starter Trae Waynes and nickel back Mackensie Alexander in free agency, it was hardly a surprise that the Vikings sought to beef up the roster with cornerbacks as they entered the draft. In addition to Gladney and Dantzler, they also selected Temple’s Harrison Hand in the fifth round and signed highly regarded undrafted free-agent Nevelle Clarke from Central Florida.

Dantzler has emerged as a pleasant surprise. He had a strong first week of training camp, which included breaking up a long pass from Cousins intended for Adam Thielen and intercepting a Cousins pass.

“I’ve been telling people since before the draft that Cam’s the best corner in the nation, the best corner in the draft,’’ said Vikings rookie safety Brian Cole II, Dantzler’s teammate at Mississippi State. “And I promise you the whole world is about to see that.”

Former NFL cornerback Terrell Buckley, who was Dantzler’s cornerbacks coach at Mississippi State and now has a similar position at Mississippi, recently called Dantzler a “steal” in the draft and said he “should be a Day 1 starter’’ Dantzler, though, isn’t making any predictions.

“I’m just trying to do what I can to contribute to this defense and put Minnesota back on top and just play my role,’’ Dantzler said. “If start, I start. If I don’t, I don’t. Either or is great. I’m just glad to be here and have the opportunity.’’

Gladney has been compared to former NFL cornerback Terence Newman, who played for the Vikings from 2015-17 and has been one of Zimmer’s favorite players. Gladney had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in March and missed a practice early in camp after there was some swelling in his knee, but he says he’s “feeling good right now.’’

Gladney played outside cornerback in college. He said it’s up to Zimmer where he will end up for the Vikings.

“It’s a little different, coming from the outside,’’ Gladney said. “But anything you put your mind to and get in the playbook, it’ll be fine.’’

The Vikings sure hope so considering all the top quarterbacks they face in first half of the season. And it’s not as if they will get much of break in the second half. They will run into Dallas’ Dak Prescott, Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady and New Orleans’ Drew Brees as well as seeing Stafford a second time.