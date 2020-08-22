EAGAN, Minn. -- If someone who wasn’t privy to the coronavirus pandemic watched Vikings training camp, they would have almost no idea that COVID-19 is still consuming the country.

There are some hints here and there at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, like general manager Rick Spielman wearing a mask, the coaching staff doing the same thing, and players drinking from their own personal water bottles on the sidelines.

Otherwise, it’s pretty much business as usual for the Vikings on the practice field where social distancing is pretty much impossible.

“For the most part, it does feel normal,” coach Mike Zimmer said. “It’s almost like a safe haven. You get out there and guys are having fun again and doing what they normally do.”

That’s not to say the NFL isn’t taking things seriously. The league has gone to great measures to ensure the safety of players with daily testing required within team facilities. That will continue through Sept. 5, per an agreement between the NFL and the NFLPA, and more than likely will extend into the regular season.

“It’s been a very different offseason, as everyone knows,” safety Anthony Harris said. “I think the guys are handling it well. We are taking the time that we have and the resources we have been given and making the best of it. Just really adapting to everything.”

While the daily testing was noticeable in the early stages of training camp, quarterback Kirk Cousins said pretty much everyone has gotten used to the new normal at this point. It’s become part of his daily routine, akin to other routine tasks such as lacing up his cleats in the locker room, or walking to the practice field.

As soon as Cousins is out there taking snaps from center Garrett Bradbury, handing off to running back Dalvin Cook, or throwing to receiver Adam Thielen, thoughts of the coronavirus pandemic fade away for a couple of hours.

“It’s a rhythm of coming into the building and following the protocols and getting to meetings and going to the practice field,” Cousins said. “It’s really been a pretty repetitive schedule now that we have gotten the hang of it.”

The biggest difference at training camp has been no fans in attendance. In response, the Vikings have live-streamed a couple of their practices so fans can still feel connected to the team.

“My wife actually texted me after practice the other day and was mentioning a specific play, and I said, ‘How do you know that?’ ” Cousins said. “She said, ‘I was watching on TV.’ She’s still able to tune in. Hopefully fans can peak in from time to time.”

Thielen says said he’s willing to do whatever it takes to make sure the Vikings get to play this season. If that means daily testing until Thanksgiving, or Christmas, or beyond, so be it. If that means continuing to wear a contact-tracing device at the team facility, he has no problem with that.

“It is what it is,” Thielen said. “We just have to do what we are told. If we have a test today, or a test tomorrow, we just have to do it. That’s kind of out of our control.”

Asked what his confidence level is that the NFL will actually crown a Super Bowl champion this season, Thielen deflected as best he could, replying, “Just knock on some wood and take care of business.”

“That’s really all we can do right now,” Thielen said. “Just control what we can control and try to make the most of this unique schedule we have. That’s what myself and my teammates have been doing so far and are going to continue to do. We’ll let the people that are getting paid a lot more than me figure out all the rest.”

As of late Thursday afternoon, there were only five players left on the COVID-19 list league-wide, according to ESPN. Meanwhile, the Vikings haven’t added a new name to the COVID-19 list in weeks after having eight players on the shelf early in training camp, including linebacker Anthony Barr, defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo and rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson, among others.

“I’m definitely encouraged,” Thielen said. “Hopefully we can keep that up and continue to play football and do what we do and keep guys safe at the same time.”

While the numbers suggest the strict protocols are working even with teams back practicing in full pads, there will be a whole new set of challenges once the regular season rolls around and teams start traveling to other cities to play games. This has already been an issue for Major League Baseball as multiple games have been postponed due to someone contracting COVID-19.

It’s still unclear how the NFL would handle an outbreak. That will sort itself out in the coming weeks. Until then, the Vikings are full steam ahead to play Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 13.

“I’ll be honest,” receiver Chad Beebe said. “That whole thing kind of goes away when we’re playing. We all get out there and those distractions kind of fall to the side and it’s right back to the football and what the core of that is. Just us guys trying to come together as a team and win games.’’