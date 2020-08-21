In a perfect world for the Vikings, the next decade would feature Cleveland and right tackle Brian O’Neill as the bookends of the offensive line.

But a few weeks into training camp, Cleveland is getting reps exclusively at left guard, as a backup to Dakota Dozier and Aviante Collins nonetheless.

“I’m open for experimenting right now,” Cleveland said. “I’m trying to take it in stride and do the best I can.”

Luckily for Cleveland, he played left tackle at Boise State, so he’s at least on the same side of the offensive line when moves inside to left guard.

“The footwork and everything is kind of the same, so technically, the position change isn’t really that drastic,” Cleveland said. “You still have to do all the same combinations and stuff. It’s not that big of a deal. Just working to get better.”

That said, it will likely take some time for Cleveland to get used to everything. He said things happen a little faster inside than on the outside, which has forced him to refine his technique in the trenches.

“Your reaction time has to be quicker,” he said. “Your eyes have to be set right when the ball is snapped.”

While it’s still unclear where Cleveland will play eventually, or when he will crack the starting lineup, coach Mike Zimmer has been impressed with his overall development so far.

“He seems to be understanding the scheme,” Zimmer said. “He’s athletic and has some toughness, and I think he’s got some smarts. Those are good qualities to have. He does have to improve his technique.”

Hill stays confident

With both Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes off to other teams this season, Holton Hill appears to have the inside track at a starting spot at cornerback this season. That motivated him this offseason and continues to motivate him in training camp.

“I came in with a different mentality knowing I’d be able to have a starting job or have an opportunity to have a starting job,” Hill said. “Just tried to up my game and up my workouts and be more focused and locked in.”

He has looked good in practice so far, working almost exclusively with the starters. And while it appears to be his job to lose at this point, he isn’t getting complacent.

“Just to be more in tune with my playbook, knowing the ins and outs and being more detailed with everything,” he said. “I feel like that will help me take my game to the next level.”

On the opposite side of Hill, rookie Cameron Dantzler has taken a bulk of the reps on the outside, while fellow cornerback Mike Hughes has been working out of the slot.

Iloka works out

George Iloka worked out for the Vikings on Friday, according to NFL Network, though no signing took place. That comes as the Vikings continue to look for depth at the safety position.

While the dynamic duo of Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris form arguably the best safety combination in the NFL, there isn’t much depth after that.

That would explain why the Vikings claimed safety Steven Parker off waivers last week and worked out free-agent safety Jahleel Addae earlier this week.

Briefly

Danielle Hunter missed his sixth straight practice on Friday, while cornerback Kris Boyd and receiver Dillon Mitchell also were held out.