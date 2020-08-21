Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer knows life in the NFL can be summed up as adapt or die.

He has understood that since starting his professional coaching career with the Dallas Cowboys nearly 25 years ago, making subtle tweaks to his defensive scheme during pit stops with the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals, and even more since taking over as head coach of the Vikings.

That said, nothing could have prepared the 64-year-old Zimmer for handling the coronavirus pandemic. The definition of an old-school coach, he had to conduct meetings via Zoom this offseason, and now with training camp in full swing, has to get the Vikings ready for Week 1 meeting against the rival Green Bay Packers with no preseason games.

He has been adapting to that new challenge as best he can, and plans to have the team practice at U.S. Bank Stadium next Friday as a way to get everyone acclimated to that environment. That way, the season opener isn’t a shock to the system.

“We’re going to do it exactly how it’s going to be in a game,” Zimmer said. “There are a lot of these guys that have never been in the stadium. They have never seen the locker room. They don’t know the pregame routine. They don’t really know anything about it. Just trying to acclimate them a little bit to that.”

Additionally, the Vikings plan to pump in some of the league-mandated crowd noise that will air during games. They have been using the same sounds during practices at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

“It’s decibels between 80 and 90, and it just plays the same noise the entire time for both home and away” teams, Zimmer said. “It’s going to be very stagnant background noise. Which makes a lot of sense, right? I’ll probably get in trouble for saying that.”

You could hear the annoyance in Zimmer’s voice when he discussed the likelihood that the Vikings won’t have fans in attendance in the early stages of the regular season, while other teams will.

“That really stinks because we have such unbelievable fans,” Zimmer said. “They make that place rocking every Sunday.”

Typically, that noise is especially hard on opposing teams coming into U.S. Bank Stadium, where decibels can reach ungodly levels.

“It’s really about communication,” Zimmer said. “There are so many things that are communicated, whether it’s the quarterback changing the protection or whether it’s trying to get him to signal routes. It’s a lot easier (for visiting teams) when they can just go out there and get in the huddle and they don’t have to crouch down. The concentration is so much harder when we have 66,000 crazy Vikings fans that are doing the Skol Chant.”

It raises the question: Will the Vikings have any sort of home-field advantage this season? Maybe not outside of getting to sleep in their own beds in the hours leading up to the actual game.

“We haven’t traveled yet in this pandemic, so I don’t know what that’s totally going to be like,” Zimmer said. “I guess that would be the only thing. As far as playing on the field, I think it’s (all about) football now. I think there’s some unfair things going on, too, as far as some teams can have fans and some teams can’t have fans.”

There’s a chance that could change at some point for the Vikings if Gov. Tim Walz loosens restrictions on some of the mandates he has in place for large gatherings. In the meantime, Zimmer plans to adapt like he always has.

“The best way to have home-field advantage is to play really good,” he said. “That’s why we’re going to have to be so disciplined in the way we approach these things.”