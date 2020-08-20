Anthony Barr never has been outspoken about issues away from the football field. But the 28-year-old Minnesota Vikings linebacker figured it was time to change that during the offseason.

Soon after George Floyd was killed while in custody of Minneapolis police officers on May 25, the usually low-key Barr joined fellow Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks as one of the more prominent NFL voices for social justice.

“I think this is the responsibility that we have not only as citizens but as athletes in the community, especially that the event was so close, hit so close to home for us with the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis,” Barr said Thursday before a training camp practice. “It only felt right to kind of be a little more proactive than I have been. I kind of put pressure on myself and my peers and my family members to do the same.”

Five days after Floyd’s death, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell put out a statement that read, in part, the “NFL family is greatly saddened by the tragic events across our country” and that “the protesters’ reactions to these incidents reflect the pain, anger and frustration that so many of us feel.”

Barr and Kendricks didn’t believe Goodell’s statement went far enough. So on June 2, the two, who are Black, sent out tweets that read, “@NFL what actual steps are you taking to support the fight for justice and system reform? Your statement said nothing. Your league is built on black athletes. Vague answers do nothing. Let the players know what you’re ACTUALLY doing. And we know what silence means.”

Later that week, the Vikings teammates appeared in a video with other Black NFL players calling upon the league to do more. That led to Goodell sending out a video on June 5 in which he said, in part, “We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier, and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter. I personally protest with you and want to be part of the much-needed change in this country.”

“We felt it was time to kind of apply pressure to the league to at least make a statement at the very least, whether that was something they truly believed in or to just put out there,” Barr said of the June 2 tweets. “It’s important for employees of any organization to feel the support of their bosses and the people who run the show. That was really the idea behind that. At some point they need to acknowledge there is stuff that isn’t right and you don’t need to be afraid of offending people on injustice and inequality matters and I think we were able to get the attention of the league.”

Though he is a four-time Pro Bowl selection, Barr never has been known for calling attention to himself. He admitted it initially “was a little uncomfortable” putting himself out there the way he did, but “it definitely felt like the right thing to do.”

“Anthony is a great person, and everything he does is well thought out, and he sends a great message when he does speak out,” Vikings co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Adam Zimmer said. “I support him a hundred percent with the way he’s handled things, the things that have gone wrong around in the world today, and I couldn’t be prouder of the way he’s taking the approach to what he’s done.”

Barr, a defensive captain the past two seasons, has been a member of the Vikings’ 10-man social justice committee since it was created in 2018. He has much more on his agenda he wants to get accomplished.

Barr is working with the NFL Votes campaign to help get players registered to vote. He was disappointed that a lot of players didn’t even vote in March on whether to ratify a collective bargaining agreement that ended up being approved.

“We’ve had a protocol in place this season for every team to get registered and register other players,” he said.

Barr also is helping in a quest for NFL teams to hire more minorities on staff.

“(The goal) is obviously diversifying front offices, coaching staffs, training rooms, equipment rooms, weight coaches, and the list goes on,” he said.

Barr is doing this now while trying to have a bounce-back season. His four-year run of Pro Bowl berths ended in 2019, when Pro Football Focus ranked him as just the 57th-best linebacker in the NFL.

“There’s a lot of room for improvement and a lot of things I can continue to build on that I did well,” Barr said. “I’m focused on getting back out there and being productive for the team.”

Barr, though, also will continue to focus plenty on social justice causes.

“The work is far from done,” he said. “I don’t know if I’m impacting one way or another, but I’m definitely doing my best.”