While both sides surely were hoping to get something done by now with training camp in full swing, according to NFL Network, contract talks have broken off with neither side able to come to an agreement.

That means Cook might be forced to go into the Sept. 13 season opener against Green Bay without any guaranteed money beyond this season. He talked to reporters earlier this week and maintained that he has no intention of holding out.

“I love football, and I love being around the guys,” he said. “It’s like a stress-reliever for me. Just being on the field, being around the guys, being in the locker room. That never was a thought that came towards me.”

It’s understandable why Cook wants a raise, looking at some of his counterparts from across the league.

Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey signed a contract extension this offseason that pays him more than $16 million per year, while Dallas back Ezekiel Elliott got a deal last offseason that pays him $15 million per year. Tennessee star Derrick Henry also earned a contract extension last month that pays him $12.5 million annually, with $25.5 million guaranteed.

No doubt Cook is comparing himself to those players, but he is only on the books to make $1.3 million this season as he wraps up his rookie contract. He is coming off the most productive season of his career; he rushed for a career-high 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns, and caught a career-high 53 passes for 519 yards in 2019.

While it’s unclear exactly what number Cook is looking for, according to ESPN, the Vikings are not willing to budge on their number, and negotiations no longer are taking place.

That, of course, could change in the coming weeks. A similar scenario played out last offseason when the Vikings’ contract talks reportedly broke down with veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph before he signed a contract extension shortly after that.

Like riding a bike

Jalyn Holmes shined at defensive end during his collegiate career at Ohio State. So much so that the Vikings justified using a third-round draft pick on him in 2018.

But Holmes spent most of the past couple of seasons learning to play defensive tackle before the Vikings finally decided to move him back leading up to this season.

“It’s like trying to figure out how to ride a bike again, which is not too hard after a while,” Holmes said. “I feel very comfortable out there playing.”

He has done his part to reshape his body as he moves back outside. His weight is down to about 275 pounds after peaking at 300 pounds this offseason. He cut dairy out of his diet, tried to avoid red meat as much as possible, and increased his cardio during workouts.

“I got my smoothie game up over the offseason, too,” Holmes said. “Just cut a lot of the bad weight I felt like I had.”

Offensive line battle

It looks like most of the starting offensive line is in place a few days into full-pad practices. The only spot with a steady rotation is at left guard, where Dakota Dozier and Aviante Collins are splitting reps.

Asked before Wednesday’s practice if he was close to making a decision on that position battle, coach Mike Zimmer quickly replied, “Not really yet.”

“We have only been in pads a couple days now,” Zimmer said. “We’ll continue to look forward here and try to settle in fairly quick.”

As for the rest of the starting offensive line, if practices are an indication, Riley Reiff will be at left tackle, Garrett Bradbury at center, Pat Elflein at right guard and Brian O’Neill at right tackle.

Briefly

For the third straight day, star defensive end Danielle Hunter sat out practice. He was joined on the sideline by defensive tackle Armon Watts. Receiver Quartney Davis and cornerback Nate Meadors were not seen on the practice field.