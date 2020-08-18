A few years ago, Dalvin Cook and Latavius Murray called themselves “One-Two,” and some said the Minnesota Vikings had perhaps the best running back duo in the NFL.

Well, that never fully worked out because Cook couldn’t stay healthy. He missed 12 games of his rookie year in 2017 because of an injury, then sat out five games in 2018 because of another injury.

Murray left for New Orleans last year after two seasons with the Vikings, and Cook got a new running partner in rookie Alexander Mattison. And after a 2019 season during which Cook rushed for 1,135 yards in 14 games and Mattison ran for up 462 in 13 games, perhaps it’s time to revisit how the Vikings’ duo ranks in the NFL.

“They’re probably the best one-two combo in the league, in my option,” former Vikings star running back Chuck Foreman said Tuesday. “There’s no question in my mind that (Minnesota) has the best one-two combination at running back. (Mattison) would be a No. 1 runner for a lot of teams.”

With the coronavirus pandemic canceling preseason games, the two backs won’t take the field until the Sept. 13 opener against Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium. In the meantime, the Vikings are being extremely cautious with Cook.

In the first two days of padded practices, on Monday and Tuesday, Cook only got a few reps in team drills even though there is no tackling. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Monday the Vikings want “to be smart” about getting Cook ready for the opener.

NFL Network reported Tuesday one reason the Vikings are limiting Cook’s work is due to his ongoing contract extension talks. Cook, on the books to make $1.331 million in 2020 in the fourth and final year of his rookie deal, is seeking a lucrative extension.

“I think it’s smart of the Vikings to hold him back a little while they’re in contract negotiations, as long as Dalvin is doing what he needs to do to keep himself in top shape,” Foreman said. “The good thing about a running back is you either can run it or you can’t, and he’ll be ready when the time comes.”

In the meantime, Mattison is getting extra work in practice. He’s hoping to be even better than in 2019, when his yards-per-carry average of 4.6 was even higher than Cook’s 4.5.

“I’m going out there and trying to take my game to the next level,” Mattison said. “Whatever leap that is, I’ll keep that in the back of my head and hope to put on a show for everybody.”

So how does Mattison believe he and Cook rank when it comes to the NFL’s best duos at running back?

“I’ll leave the rankings up to the professionals and the fans out there,” he said. “But, for me, I think we have a very versatile running back room.”

Cook wasn’t available for comment on Tuesday, but he spoke last week about Mattison in glowing terms.

“I expect a big jump out of Mattison,” he said. “We call Mattison ‘Deuce.’ … That’s the name for him. He’s going to take a big jump. .. Your freshman, your rookie year, you just walk around kind of figuring it out, trying to know what to do. But you see a guy (now) walking around with more confidence.”

Mattison actually got his “Deuce” nickname when he began to play football at age 6 and wore No. 2. He later wore No. 22 and was called “Double-Deuce” and “Deuce-Deuce.”

NFL running backs can’t wear No. 2, and Vikings star safety Harrison Smith has No. 22, so Mattison wears No. 25. He’s making a name for himself with that number.

Mattison, a former track star, showed off his ability last season to hurdle defenders. One such time was a nifty leap over Detroit safety Tavon Wilson in Week 14

“(That play) actually got him on the NFL commercial, when they were talking about the upcoming season,” Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd said. “It think he’s like the highlight play.”

Mattison laughed when told what Boyd said. Yes, he has seen the commercial.

“The first time I saw it was during the Super Bowl (in February), so it was pretty cool to see. ‘Hey, that’s me,’ ” he said.