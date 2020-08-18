Former NFL cornerback Terrell Buckley predicted last month that Cameron Dantzler will be a Day 1 starter. The rookie is doing his best to try to make that happen.

The Minnesota Vikings cornerback had a strong showing in Monday’s first padded practice of training camp.

The third-round pick got some work with the first team at left cornerback, and made one of the top plays of the afternoon by breaking up a long Kirk Cousins pass intended for Adam Thielen.

“We liked (Dantzler) a lot on tape,’’ Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told KFAN-FM after the workout. “Adam Thielen came up to me during practice today and said ‘No. 27’s going to be really good.’ He’s got long arms and good length.”

The 6-foot-2, 188-pound Dantzler starred at Mississippi State. Buckley, an NFL stalwart from 1992-2005, was Dantzler’s cornerbacks coach with the Bulldogs before he took a similar position last January at Mississippi. Buckley told the St. Paul Pioneer Press that the Vikings “got a steal at corner” and that he expects Dantzler to start the Sept. 13 opener against Green Bay.

The Vikings began Monday’s practice with Mike Hughes and Holton Hill as the outside cornerbacks on the first team, and rookie Jeff Gladney as the initial slot back. When Hughes took over the slot, Dantzler stepped in as an outside cornerback.

Gladney, recovering from meniscus surgery last March, missed practice last Friday because Zimmer said his knee “flared up on him a little bit.”

Zimmer said Gladney “probably took too many reps” in a previous workout but that “he’s going to be fine.”

Elflein's new role

Pat Elflein said he is comfortable starting at right guard after being the left guard in 2019.

Elflein was the right guard for Ohio State in 2014 and 2015 before taking over at center in his final college season of 2016. He was Minnesota’s starting center in 2017 and 2018 before moving to guard last year.

“I feel good,’’ Elflein said about now being on the right side. “I’m excited to compete. Versatility is a big thing in this league, so being able to play multiple positions will be good.’’

Elflein said it was “a group decision between myself and the coaches” to shift positions.

With the Vikings now having an opening at left guard, Dakota Dozier and Aviante Collins have been rotating on the first team. Zimmer hopes to make a decision on his starting line after Wednesday’s third padded practice.

Briefly

Running back Dalvin Cook did not engage in contact work Monday. “We’re going to be smart with him,’’ Zimmer said. “We’re just trying to make sure that we continue to give him what he needs and then get ready (for the opener).’’ … Defensive end Danielle Hunter sat out a second straight practice. Zimmer said his injury is not serious, and is a “tweak.’’ … NFL rules permitted the Vikings to have a 90-minute practice Monday. Tuesday’s padded practice will be one hour, 45 minutes and Wednesday’s will be two hours.