Justin Jefferson got his Get Out of Jail Free card on Aug. 4.

That was the day the Minnesota Vikings’ rookie receiver came off the reserve/COVID-19 list. He was placed on the list eight days earlier, though Jefferson said Monday he actually was quarantined for more than 10 days.

“It kind of feels like you’re in jail,” said Jefferson, who declined to say whether he tested positive for coronavirus. “You’re not around people doing anything. … I spent my time in the hotel room, just sitting there. I really forgot the days … It feels like you’re in there forever. I had my (PlayStation) video game with me, so that’s the only thing that kept me busy. … I couldn’t work out.”

Since Jefferson has been able to work out with his teammates, he quickly has made up for lost time. Offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak said Sunday he is “very encouraged” with his play. Head coach Mike Zimmer on Monday echoed that.“He’s doing fine,” Zimmer said. “He catches the ball, runs good routes. … He’s really good in and out of his breaks. He seems to have a knack for knowing where the open areas are.”

Jefferson, who took part Monday, Aug. 17, in the Vikings’ first padded practice at training camp, was taken with the No. 22 pick in April’s draft with the expectation of replacing Stefon Diggs, who was traded to Buffalo.

Adam Thielen is one starter, and Jefferson is running second team behind Bisi Johnson at the other spot. But even Johnson acknowledges that his time with the first-time offense could be brief.

“We knew coming in this guy was going to be a star, and he’s proven just that,” Johnson said of Jefferson.

For now, Jefferson said he’s not concerned about whether he will be a starter in the Sept. 13 opener against Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“The more that I do in practice, showcasing my skills, showcasing my talent, I guess we’ll just see the first game,” he said.

Kubiak said the Vikings will use four receivers regularly, and he will regard them all as starters. But that still means an accomplished receiver could be watching much of the game from the sideline.

In addition to Thielen, Johnson and Jefferson, the Vikings also have holdover Chad Beebe and free-agent signee Tajae Sharpe. Beebe entered last season as the No. 3 receiver before a season-ending ankle injury in Week 3, and Sharpe has caught as many as 41 passes with Tennessee in 2016.

“At the end of the day, they’re always going to bring guys in,” Beebe said. “And the good thing about it is they’ve brought in a lot of good players, a lot of good receivers, and that’s only going to make us all better.”

Thielen is a two-time Pro Bowl selection. And Johnson is coming off a rookie season in which he moved up the ranks when Beebe got hurt and Thielen missed time due to a hamstring injury.

“I got my opportunity, and I think I made the most of it,” said Johnson, who caught 31 passes last season.

For Beebe to take advantage of any opportunity, he needs to stay healthy. He was bothered by a hamstring issue as a rookie in 2018 before getting hurt again last season.

“I recently got married, and my wife is huge into diet, which has been key for me,” Beebe said. “I’ve changed that completely. … I’m keep up with my legs. All of those things.”

Beebe is a slot receiver. Jefferson believes he is equally adept lining up outside or in the slot. Playing in the slot last year for national champion LSU, he caught an eye-popping 111 passes for 1,540 yards.

But will the NFL game be much different? Jefferson doesn’t seem to think so.

“I came from LSU and the SEC, one of the biggest conferences in the country, so that’s kind of similar,” he said after Monday’s first practice in pads. “Of course, college practices are a little bit more intense than NFL, but the speed of the game, just looking at different things, is pretty much the same as LSU.”