Vikings coaches have spent plenty of time in training camp talking up Shamar Stephen. Soon, he will get a chance to try to live up to the billing.

Stephen is in line to move over as the starter at three-technique defensive tackle and replace two-time Pro Bowl selection Linval Joseph at nose tackle. Or make that take over for Michael Pierce, who was signed to a three-year, $27 million contact last March to be Joseph’s replacement until last month, when he opted out of this season.

Head coach Mike Zimmer has said nose tackle “will be a better position” for Stephen than three-technique. Co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer has said Stephen is “as good a nose as there is.’’ Co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson has said all-pro linebacker Eric Kendricks, “if he had to pick anybody to go to the game with, that he’d make sure (Stephen) was there.’

With all of this praise in mind, one wonders why the Vikings didn’t just look straight to Stephen last March after they released Joseph in a salary-related move. But they turned to him in a hurry when Pierce opted out due to the coronavirus pandemic and his respiratory issues.

“I think with him opting out, they just had to figure out what was the best situation for the team, and me playing nose I guess was the best situation for the team,’’ Stephen said after practice Sunday. “I can play nose, and I just want to do whatever I can to help the team win.’’

Stephen missed practice Friday due to what he said was a personal situation, and the Vikings were off Saturday/ So Sunday marked his first practice at nose open to the media. He lined up on the first team alongside three-technique Jaleel Johnson. The second team comprised of Armon Watts at nose and Hercules Mata’afa at three-technique.

Stephen was selected in the seventh round of the 2014 draft by the Vikings and was a backup nose tackle behind Joseph his first two seasons. He then started all 16 games in 2016 at three-technique.

Joseph played both positions in 2017 before going to Seattle in 2018 and being a nose tackle. He returned to Minnesota last season to start at three-technique.

“I’m comfortable at both positions, three or nose,’’ said Stephen, who signed a three-year, $12.45 million contract with the Vikings as a free agent in March 2019. “I’ll play whatever position you want me to play.’’

For much of his Minnesota tenure, Stephen has been the other guy on the defensive line. The line has featured since 2015 defensive end Everson Griffen making four Pro Bowls and Joseph and defensive end Danielle Hunter each being selected to two.

In addition to Joseph, the Vikings also lost during the offseason Griffen and Stephen Weatherly, a dependable reserve defensive end. Stephen was asked if he feels any extra pressure to step up following all the departures.

“We’re out there to play ball and do our job,’’ Stephen said. “A lot of guys have been in this system for awhile now, so nothing changes. We’re just going to go out there, play ball, do our thing.’’

Stephen, in his seventh season, is the senior member of the line. Among the other projected starters, Hunter is entering his sixth year, Johnson his fourth and defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo had only played in one regular-season game prior to having a breakout season in 2019.

The 6-foot-5, 309-pound Stephen is in line to take over one of the most important positions on Mike Zimmer’s defense. Zimmer likes to have a big run stopper at that spot. Not surprisingly, the first outside free agent the Vikings signed after he took over as head coach in 2014 was Joseph and the first one they signed last March was Pierce.

“We’re at the start of the ball,’’ Stephen said of the position. “So, if anything happens to the nose, it’s down the middle of the field to the end zone.’’

So, will Stephen be up to the task this season? The Vikings soon will find out.