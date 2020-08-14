Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook said Friday, Aug. 14, he never considered holding out from training camp if he didn’t get an acceptable contract extension offer.

ESPN reported in June that Cook might not report for camp if he didn’t get a “reasonable” offer. He reported on July 28, and has regularly been going through workouts despite not reaching a deal on an extension.

“No, that was never coming from me,” said Cook, speaking for the first time about the ESPN report. “I love football, I love being around the guys. It’s like a stress reliever for me, just being on the field, being around the guys, being in the locker room. That never was a thought that came towards me.”

Cook is on the books to make $1.331 million in 2020, the final year of his four-year rookie deal. General manager Rick Spielman said last week the Vikings have been “working closely with his agent,” Zac Hiller, on a possible extension.

Cook rushed for 1,135 yards and caught 53 passes for 519 yards last season. The Vikings took the field Friday for the first practice of camp that was open to the media.

Earlier Friday, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said he will name Cook a team captain this season.

“He’s a good leader, and he’s a hard worker,” Zimmer said. “He’s conscientious about everything he does. And I think he’s good with his teammates.”

Cook said he was honored to learn from Zimmer that he will be captain.

“The extra responsibilities are just probably meeting with Coach Zimmer a little more, being hands on with Coach Zimmer a little more,” Cook said. “But being a leader is being you. … Guys see me, how hard I work in the building, how I go about my business, and know what I stand for. So, that’s being a leader to me, and I’m just going to be myself regardless.”

All three of Minnesota’s offensive captains from last season — quarterback Kirk Cousins, tight end Kyle Rudolph and tackle Riley Reiff — are still with the team. Zimmer said it remains to be seen who the other captains will be this season other than Cook.