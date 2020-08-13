Nebraska wants to remain a Big Ten school and will not try to play football outside the conference this fall.

In a joint statement released Thursday, Aug. 13, chancellor Ronnie Green and president Ted Carter said, “The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is a fully committed member of the Big Ten Conference. It is an unparalleled athletic and academic alliance.”

The statement put to bed a threat hatched on Monday as the conference started the process of canceling fall athletics, or at least postponing them until the spring, because of the novel coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 165,000 Americans since February.

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost called a news conference Monday and told reporters his team was ready and willing to play outside of the conference. He was so forceful that North Dakota State athletics director called Nebraska to see if they would reschedule the teams’ Sept. 19 nonconference game, which was canceled Aug. 5 when the Big Ten declared it would play a conference-only schedule.

The Big Ten released 10-game schedules last week — the Gophers were to start Sept. 5 at Michigan State — before commissioner Kevin Warren announced Tuesday the fall season would be canceled for all conference sports.

Initially, Nebraska administrators endorsed Frost’s plan to seek competition elsewhere, releasing a statement that read, in part, “We are very disappointed in the decision by the Big Ten Conference to postpone the fall football season, as we have been and continue to be ready to play.”

Warren and the Big Ten declined to comment for the Pioneer Press on Wednesday, but the commissioner told ESPN that night, “My expectation is that when you’re in a conference, you can’t be in a conference and be an independent. That’s where we are. I expect our 14 members to go forward together.”

That seemed to prompt Nebraska’s Thursday morning statement.

“This has been a difficult and disappointing week for the Husker family,” the school said. “We all look forward to the day when we can cheer on our student-athletes, on the field and in the arena.”

School presidents voted 12-2 to cancel the season, with Nebraska and Iowa the outliers.

“What we talked about was safety and our desire and absolute commitment that safety is first,” Minnesota president Joan Gabel told reporters Tuesday. “Until we have a better understanding, more complete medical information. That was what was driving our decision.”

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz expressed disappointment on Tuesday but said he accepted the conference’s decision. Ohio State athletics director Gene Smith told ESPN the Buckeyes decided quickly that playing elsewhere this fall “wasn’t realistic.”

“We just embraced the spring,” Smith added. “That’s what we’re doing, trying out how that, logistically, can work. We’re on it. There’s not a fall option. … We’re all about the spring and how do we set that up? I think it’s realistic.”

With its own television network and a reach that includes large media markets from Omaha to Philadelphia, the Big Ten is the nation’s richest college conference, reporting $781.5 million in revenue for the 2019 fiscal year, according to USA Today. Nebraska and the other 11 full-time members — Maryland and Rutgers will be soon — received a $55.6 million payout from the conference.