It’s been quite a climb for safety Anthony Harris. Undrafted in 2015, he now has the highest 2020 base salary on the Minnesota Vikings.

But Harris’ long-term future with the team remains uncertain. He received a one-year, $11.441 million franchise tag in March, and then hoped to get a lengthy contract. However, the Vikings, who have salary cap issues, were wary of committing big future dollars to Harris, and no deal could be reached by the July 15 deadline.

So, Harris, 28, is in line to become a free agent next March. His franchise tag next year will be a whopping $13.73 million, and the Vikings might not be willing to commit that much.

“In a dream world, you want things to go completely your way, no hiccups or anything like that,” Harris said Wednesday about not getting a long-term deal this summer. “But, honestly, I wasn’t worried about it. I’ve always just been saying my destiny, it’ll come to me.”

Harris, who tied for the NFL lead last season with six interceptions, will play under a one-year contract for the third straight season. He was paid $705,000 in 2018 and $3.095 million in 2019. His $11.441 million this season is the Vikings’ fourth-highest cap number behind quarterback Kirk Cousins, tackle Riley Reiff and linebacker Anthony Barr; all three have lower 2020 base salaries but received lucrative signing bonuses.

In reality, Harris has been going year to year since he entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2015. He had a nonguaranteed contract during his first three seasons, and could have been cut at any time with Minnesota having no further obligations.

Harris worked his way up to play in all 16 games in 2016 and 2017. Midway through the 2018 season, he took over as a starter from the injured Andrew Sendejo, and he’s been a fixture in the lineup ever since.

“He’s come a long way,” Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer said. “He’s worked his tail off his whole career here. He’s gotten better every year. I think he’s extremely smart and can make up for some traits that everybody thought he didn’t have with how intelligent he was.”

Zimmer said Harris should have been in the Pro Bowl last season, while admitting he’s “bias” about that. Analytics site Pro Football Focus, which has no such bias, ranked Harris as the No. 1 safety in the NFL in 2019, ahead of decorated teammate Harrison Smith, who was No. 3.

Smith, 31, is on the books for cap numbers of $10.75 million in 2020 and $10.25 million in 2021 in the final two years of his contract. Having Smith, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, is one reason the Vikings couldn’t agree on a long-term deal with Harris because they were wary of tying up so much future money into the safety spot. And because of the coronavirus pandemic resulting in lost revenue, it’s been expected for awhile that the cap will go down next year.

There was no guarantee during the offseason that Harris would be back. The Vikings initially were uncertain about placing the franchise tag on him before doing so at the last moment. Then there was some consideration to trade him.

“I’m so glad that he’s back on this roster and they were able to get that done, because he’s such a crucial piece to this team in the locker room,” Vikings receiver Adam Thielen said. “What he does off the field and things like that, he’s just a special player.”

Like Harris, Thielen went undrafted. He said Harris is very competitive and “wants to the best.”

“As a competitor you want to go out there and compete at a very high level,” Harris said about being snubbed last season for the Pro Bowl. “You want to go out there and ultimately strive to be the best. That’s what it’s about, competing with myself, making sure I’m being the best player I can be.”