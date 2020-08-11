ST. PAUL -- The Big Ten Conference announced its fall seasons, which were set to start in three weeks, has been postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported that the football season will be moved to the spring. “B1G to the spring, folks,” Badgers beat writer Jeff Potrykus tweeted.

In a statement, the conference said it was relying on medical advice from its Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee

“Our primary responsibility is to make the best possible decisions in the interest of our students, faculty and staff,” Morton Schapiro, Chair of the Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors and Northwestern University President said in a statement.

This news comes less than a week after the conference announced its 10-game conference-only football schedule last Wednesday, with the Gophers expected to open Sept. 5 against Michigan State.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren was believed to be a proponent of moving the season from fall to the spring, according to the Detroit Free Press.

“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” Warren in a statement. “As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.

“We know how significant the student-athlete experience can be in shaping the future of the talented young women and men who compete in the Big Ten Conference. Although that knowledge made this a painstaking decision, it did not make it difficult. While I know our decision today will be disappointing in many ways for our thousands of student-athletes and their families, I am heartened and inspired by their resilience, their insightful and discerning thoughts, and their participation through our conversations to this point. Everyone associated with the Big Ten Conference and its member institutions is committed to getting everyone back to competition as soon as it is safe to do so.”