College football players launched a social media campaign confirming their plans to play the upcoming season and soon form a players association.

Following in the footsteps of MLB and NFL players, college stars including Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence took to social media with the #WeWantToPlay hashtag.

The joint statement proclaimed college stars with the most to lose -- Lawrence is the purported No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft -- are aligning with a mission to get back on the field this fall.

It outlined in bullet points the goals of the united front:

We all want to play football this season

Establish universal mandated health and safety procedures and protocols to protect college athletes against COVID-19 among all conferences throughout the NCAA

Give players the opportunity to opt out and respect their decision

Guarantee eligibility whether a player chooses to play the season or not

Use or voices to establish open communication and trust between players and officials; ultimately create a college football players association

Representative of the players of all Power 5 conferences

The graphic shared by Lawrence and other college players includes the logo of all Power 5 conferences.

Approximately 400 players the from the Pac-12 were first involved in demanding health and safety measures from school and league officials last week and Big Ten players followed soon after.

A Zoom call was organized on Sunday that included Lawrence, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard, Alabama running back Najee Harris, Oregon's Penei Sewell, Johnny Johnson III, Jevon Holland and Kayvon Thibodeaux, Utah's Nick Ford, Washington State's Dallas Hobbs and Michigan defensive back Hunter Reynolds.

"Social media is so prevalent right now that unifying the players is easier than it's ever been," Reynolds said. "You can connect with people in a matter of seconds, which makes it a lot easier to bounce ideas off each other and gauge how people are feeling in different parts of the country and really put a plan in place."

Boles said the players knew they were racing against the clock and that, while all of them do want to play, only if they do it "the right way."