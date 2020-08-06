MINNEAPOLIS — The Gophers will have a “drastic reduction” in the amount of fans at TCF Bank Stadium this fall if the football team is able to play games in Minneapolis amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The athletics department told season-ticket holders in an email Wednesday, Aug. 6, that given current Minnesota Department of Health guidelines, no more than 1,500 patrons will be allowed at games.

“The last several months have not been easy for our student-athletes, coaches and staff, but I know they have not been easy for our fans either,” Athletics Director Mark Coyle said in the email. “I want to thank you for your continued support even though we have not been on the field, court or ice since March. We know you miss watching us play and we miss seeing you at games and hearing you cheer for us.”

This news came soon after the Big Ten Conference announced its 2020 football schedule on Wednesday. The Gophers are planning to play five home games this fall, with open dates mixed in for potential postponements due to COVID-19.

The letter said there will be no season tickets for football this fall, and season-ticket holders won’t have their status changed and the location of their seats will be retained for 2021. It said a “limited number of tickets may be distributed on an individual, game-by-game basis.”

“Our staff is committed to working closely with government officials to monitor guidelines and adjust policies as needed,” Coyle wrote.

Gophers drop in first poll

After finishing ranked among the top 10 in the nation last season, the Gophers football team debuted at 18th in the first Amway/USA Today Coaches Poll released Thursday.

With the Big Ten’s tentative 2020 schedule released Wednesday, Minnesota is set to face three ranked teams in a row, if there’s a season considering the coronavirus pandemic.

That tough stretch starts with No. 15 Michigan in the home opener Sept. 12, followed by No. 23 Iowa in another home game at TCF Bank Stadium on Sept. 19 and a trip to No. 12 Wisconsin on Sept. 26.

Two other Big Ten teams were ranked in the first coaches poll: No. 2 Ohio State and No. 7 Penn State. Two other Gophers opponents in 2020 received votes in the poll: Nebraska (three) and Indiana (one).

Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck is not among the 65 coaches who participate in the poll.

Votes for the Associated Press Poll are due Monday, and that poll will be released soon after that.

With a 11-2 record in 2019, the Gophers finished 10th in both the Coaches’ and AP polls in January. Minnesota jumped into the top 10 after beating previous No. 9 Auburn, 31-24, in the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day.