On July 19, Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks was among a group of prominent NFL players who sent out tweets expressing concern about safety issues during the coronavirus pandemic. Two weeks after that, Kendricks found himself standing on a TCO Performance Center practice field with a big smile on his face.

After the players’ tweets, the NFL and the NFL Players Association reached agreement on safety protocols during the pandemic. Kendricks reported along with other Vikings veterans to training camp in Eagan, Minn., on July 28, and last Monday the team took the field for its first full-squad walk-through.

“Man, just being on that grass brought such a smile to me,” Kendricks said Wednesday. “I saw it across the board. From going from an offseason, trying to find a field to work out at that is safe, and you’re staying away from people, to a field that’s really nice and pristine. It’s a blessing that I’m able to play football, especially under these circumstances.”

On July 29, Kendricks tweeted, “I just want to play football with my teammates but we need the NFL to step up and create a safe work environment for us.” Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr and quarterback Kirk Cousins posted similar tweets that day.

“When I tweeted that, obviously I know the Vikings have a new facility, and I know how the Vikings do things,” Kendricks said. “We do things well. So, it wasn’t necessarily for our organization, so to speak, just around around the league, make sure everybody’s on their P’s and Q’s, make sure everyone’s doing everything they can to keep the players safe. So far, I feel like we’ve done a great job with that.”

Inside the TCO Performance Center, everyone is required to wear a mask, social distancing is being practiced, and the facility is cleaned regularly. There are daily tests for coronavirus, and only those who test negative can enter.

Players and others must carry proximity devices that will signal if two individuals get within six feet of one another.

“If I’m next to somebody, it will just flash red, and according to the (Center for Disease Control), you have to be next to somebody for 15 minutes (to increase chances of infection), inside of six feet, so I joked around that I don’t want to be next to anybody in this building for longer than 15 minutes,” tight end Kyle Rudolph said.

Rudolph said the protocols take “getting used to” but that he feels “extremely comfortable and safe with my teammates and coaches.” He does not expect the protocols to affect much of what the Vikings do on the field.

“I don’t have to be six feet away from the right tackle in my formation to make sure we’re safe,” Rudolph said. “We take the appropriate precautions when we can, but when we step in between the lines, it’s football.”

Since rookies reported to camp on July 23, the Vikings have had nine players placed on the COVID-19 list. The list now stands at four: tackles Oli Udoh and Tyler Higby, linebacker Cameron Smith and defensive tackle Armon Watts.

NBA and NHL teams have returned to competition with players in a bubble, and have had good results. Baseball teams are not playing in a bubble, and have had issues. While tackle Brian O’Neill said the TCO Performance Center is “like a bubble,” he said a challenge will be players concentrating on staying safe when they are away from the facility.

“It think everybody on our team understands it’s on all of us to make this thing work, and it’s not just when we’re in the building with wearing and mask and following the signs and the protocols, but when we go home,” he said.