The Minnesota Vikings drafted Ezra Cleveland to perhaps be their left tackle of the future. For now, though, he’s playing guard.

Offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak said Wednesday on a conference call that the second-round pick from Boise State is being looked at as a candidate to replace Josh Kline at right guard.

“We’re working him at guard right now,” Kubiak said of team walk-through practices. “So, he gets reps next to (rookie tackle) Blake (Brandel) as they work together in the young group, and we’ll go from there.”

The Vikings are looking for a replacement for Kline, who was released in March in a salary-related move. Kubiak said the primary candidates are veterans Dakota Dozier and Aviante Collins — and Cleveland. He said that not having preseason games might not hamper Cleveland’s chances to win the job.

Kubiak said the Vikings are set with four returning offensive line starters in left tackle Riley Reiff, left guard Pat Elflein, center Garrett Bradbury and right tackle Brian O’Neill. Head coach Mike Zimmer said early this year that moving Reiff to guard was a possibility but Kubiak said he will remain at left tackle.

“I think Riley played really well for us last year,” Kubiak said. “I think we can do some things offensively and me as a play-caller to help our players and help Riely more, from that standpoint. I’m a big Riley Reiff fan.”

Reiff, an eight-year veteran, has a salary-cap number of $13.2 million this season and $13.95 million in 2021, and has no guaranteed money left on his contract. With the Vikings’ cap issues, it’s possible Reiff won’t be with the team in 2021, and Cleveland could end up being his replacement.

“The nice thing is we think (Cleveland) has flexibility,” Kubiak said. “We know he’s played tackle for a long time. … He’s a very bright player.”