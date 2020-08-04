EAGAN, Minn. — Nearly 40% of the players on the Vikings’ roster are new, and now they have 40 days to get them ready for the season.

All NFL teams have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, but an argument can be made that the Vikings could be hampered more than most of them.

Of the 84 players on the Vikings’ roster, 32 are new to the team. That group includes 15 draft picks and 12 undrafted rookies.

The Vikings did not get to see those new players on the field during the spring since drills were cancelled. And NFL teams won’t play any preseason games.

So, the next time the Vikings have a game will be the Sept. 13 regular-season opener against Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium. They will run into Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers with a defense that lost five key players and will feature a lot of young guys.

“At some positions we’re pretty young,” said Mike Zimmer, entering his seventh season as Vikings coach. “But honestly that doesn’t bother me. (On Monday), we were out there at the walk-through, and we had some second-year players out there, and they seem like they’ve grown up quite a bit.

“Is it going to be difficult (to get young players ready)? Sure. … But we’re going to try to put them in as many situations as we can (in practice).”

Vikings rookies, quarterbacks and select other players reported for training camp at the TCO Performance Center on July 23 and all other veterans reported July 28. Players are mostly working on conditioning now. The first padded practice is scheduled for Aug. 17.

“Coach Zimmer, they have a plan,” Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said. “I know they’re going to work extremely hard. They’re going to take all the extra time they can with the rookies. But we’re not the only team dealing with that. … There’s going to be a lot of young guys on other teams that will be depended on. One thing that will give us an advantage is the assistant coaches we do have, their history has shown their ability to develop the guys we bring in.”

The defensive coaches face perhaps the biggest challenge. The Vikings lost five starters: Everson Griffen at defensive end, Linval Joseph at nose tackle, Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes at cornerback, and Mackensie Alexander at nickel back.

Michael Pierce was brought in to be Joseph’s replacement, but he opted out for the season last week due to respiratory issues.

Zimmer coaches the defense, and he takes great pride in it. He bristled when it was suggested that for his first time as Vikings coach the offense might be ahead of the defense.

“Well, we’ll just have to see if that happens,” he said.

Zimmer, though, isn’t complaining about the offense. The Vikings traded star receiver Stefon Diggs to Buffalo and released right guard Josh Kline, but all other starters are back. They selected receiver Justin Jefferson in the first round of the draft to most likely take Diggs’ place.

Gary Kubiak has taken over as offensive coordinator from Kevin Stefanski, who left to become Cleveland’s head coach. Kubiak, who won a Super Bowl five years ago as Denver’s coach, was a Minnesota offensive advisor last season.

“It’s great any time you can have continuity with your coaching staff, with the players, the same basic terminology schemes, the same quarterback (Kirk Cousins),” Zimmer said of the offense.

The Vikings could be helped by the practice squad expanding from 10 players last season to 16. With the roster limit at 53, that’s 69 players Minnesota can keep around each week, giving young players more time to mature.

Against the background of the pandemic, many of those players could be needed at some point. While NBA and NHL teams are playing in a bubble and have had limited issues, baseball teams have had to deal with a good number of players testing positive for coronavirus.

With the Vikings’ spacious practice facility and a hotel next door, Zimmer said the Vikings “could keep our guys in a bubble,” but that wasn’t negotiated into the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the players union. Spielman said the Vikings are taking all reasonable precautions to combat the coronavirus, but players are expected to end up on the COVID-19 list and other challenging situations could arise.

“It’s going to be the type of year as we got through, you’re going to have to deal with a lot of different situations that come your way that you may not have had to deal with in the past,” Spielman said. “You’re going to have to be flexible, you’re going to have to be able to adjust. … The team that’s able to probably stay the healthiest and control what they can control, may have the best competitive advantage.”