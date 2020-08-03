EAGAN, Minn. — Rick Spielman is retooling the Vikings, and now he has more time to do it.

The Vikings announced Monday, Aug. 3, they have signed their general manager to a contract extension. It is believed that Spielman, who had one year left on his contract, is now locked up through 2023. Head coach Mike Zimmer, who also had one year left on his contract, received an extension two weeks ago through the 2023 season.

Spielman, who has been general manager since 2012 and with the team since 2006, is adding youth to the Vikings’ roster while looking to remain competitive. During the offseason, Minnesota, in salary-related moves, let go of several key players who are 30 years or older and stocked up on draft selections.

The Vikings released cornerback Xavier Rhodes and nose tackle Linval Joseph, and they did not re-sign free-agent defensive end Everson Griffen; all three are former Pro Bowl players. The Vikings then selected 15 players in the draft, the most by any team since the NFL went to a seven-round format in 1994.

“Wanted to start off by thanking the Wilf family,” Spielman said in conference call. “My family and I have been blessed for 15 years to be a part of this organization and very excited about the future and what lies ahead for us.”

Word broke on Sunday night that the Vikings were close to finalizing Spielman’s extension. His brother, Fox NFL analyst and former Pro Bowl linebacker Chris Spielman, told the St. Paul Pioneer Press that it was important for “continuity” for the Vikings to extend Spielman and Zimmer.

“It’s great,” Zimmer said Monday on a conference call. “Rick’s done a phenomenal job with me here, and I think it’s a good team. I think the way ownership, the coaching staff, the management, I think all that stuff is really good, and it’s been really good for all of us.”

Vikings owners Zygi and Mark Wilf issued statements applauding the job Spielman has done.

“We appreciate Rick’s work ethic, diligence and commitment to the Vikings,” Zygi Wilf said. “We continue to have the utmost confidence in him as we work to assemble championship-caliber teams to reach our ultimate goal of winning a world championship.”

Mark Wilf also spoke of the Vikings’ hope to win a championship with their current leadership.

“Rick has been outstanding in his role as Vikings general manager,” Mark Wilf said. “We are excited and honored to have him continue to lead our efforts to build a championship roster and first-class organization. With Rick’s and Coach Zimmer’s leadership in place, we are in a great position to continue to compete for a Super Bowl.”