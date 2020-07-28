EAGAN, Minn. — Nose tackle Michael Pierce, the Vikings’ most decorated offseason signee, will not play in 2020 because of respiratory issues.

Pierce, who is 6 feet and 345 pounds, told the St. Paul Pioneer Press on Tuesday, July 28, that, due to the coronavirus pandemic, he will opt out as an NFL high-risk case. The 27-year-old said he suffers from asthma and in the past three years also has had pneumonia.

“If I caught (the coronavirus), I probably would be in some real trouble,” he said. “If I were to get sick, any time you’re talking about a fatality or ending up in the hospital for months, that’s not really a good decision (to play).”

Pierce signed a three-year, $27 million free-agent contract in March after four years with the Baltimore Ravens.

With Vikings veterans due to report to training camp on Tuesday in Eagan, Pierce, 27, flew to the Twin Cities on Monday from his home in Mobile, Ala., with the idea he probably would opt out. He spoke to Vikings general manager Rick Spielman, coach Mike Zimmer, co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson and team medical officials; he said “they understood.” He returned to Alabama later Tuesday.

Pierce, who uses an inhaler for his asthma, said Vikings officials had all of his medical records and had known for awhile he might opt out.

“We had to wait until the NFL made a decision on how things are going to be done (during the pandemic),” Pierce said.

NFL rules allow for Pierce, as a high-risk opt out, to receive $350,000 and for his contract to toll to next season. NFL players who aren’t considered high risk can opt out and have their contracts toll and receive $150,000 but must pay the money back next year.

“It’s not about the money,” said Pierce, whose base salary of $3 million now moves from 2020 to 2021. “If I was a normal human being with a normal, functioning respiratory system, I’d be out there without a thought. It’s an unfortunate situation, but it’s something I’ve been battling and I’ve got to deal with the rest of my life. So, hopefully we get a vaccine or something where I can get back out here this spring. But as of right now, it’s not going to be possible.”

Running back Dalvin Cook was among the veterans reporting Tuesday. A source told ESPN last month that Cook might hold out from camp if he didn’t get a “reasonable” contract extension offer, but Zimmer said Saturday he had been told Cook would show up. Zimmer told KFAN-FM on Monday that he plans to make Cook a team captain this season.

Cook is on the books to make $1.331 million in final year of his four-year rookie contract. It would not have been prudent for Cook to stay away Tuesday since, according to the new collective bargaining agreement, not reporting on time would have put him on track to be a restricted rather than an unrestricted free agent next spring.

The deadline is Monday, and Pierce is the only Minnesota player to have opted out so far. This season, he was expected to replace two-time Pro Bowl nose tackle Linval Joseph, who is now with the Los Angeles Chargers. Pierce said “it’s rough, bro,” not getting a chance to do that.

Pierce was the Vikings’ top free-agent signee after they lost a number of notable defensive players. Joseph and cornerback Xavier Rhodes were released in salary-cap-related moves, and cornerbacks Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander left as free agents. Defensive end Everson Griffen is a free agent who has said he won’t return, but Zimmer has not ruled out that he could be back.

With Pierce out, Jaleel Johnson becomes a leading candidate to start at nose tackle. Last year’s starter at three-technique defensive tackle, Shamar Stephen, also can play nose tackle. And second-year player Armon Watts also is expected to be in the mix.